“The most viable top choice" - Arsenal eyeing move for Chelsea target over Viktor Gyokeres claims journalist

Arsenal would prefer a move for Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko over Viktor Gyokeres, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Gunners are heavily linked with the Slovenian last summer, but he ended up staying with RB Leipzig.

Mikel Arteta remains on the market for a new No. 9 following Gabriel Jesus's recent ACL injury. Recent reports have suggested that Gyokeres, who has been outstanding for Sporting so far, could be an option for the job.

However, speaking on Curtis Shaw TV as cited by TBR Football, Jacobs stated that Sesko and Alexander Isak are ahead of the Swede on Arteta's wish list.

“Viktor Gyokeres isn’t going to move unless he’s being given regular starting football as the number one. Right now I think we can’t discount Arsenal from that race either, because they have certainly looked at him," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Some of the rivals being linked don’t have the funds or the squad space, Chelsea made an enquiry two windows ago and chose not to proceed. If Gyokeres comes to the Premier League, Arsenal will feel there’s a deal there to be had.”

He concluded:

“The most viable top choice for Arsenal as I’ve said many times is Benjamin Sesko. Number two in terms of feasibility is Alexander Isak but he’s the number one in terms of the dream, even above Sesko. Those two are above Gyokeres at the moment.”

Chelsea are also looking for a new striker amid Nicolas Jackson's mixed form and apparently have their eyes on Sesko.

Will Chelsea and Arsenal lock horns for a Premier League striker?

Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea are all set to battle Arsenal for the services of Evan Ferguson, according to The Guardian. The Irish striker is suffering a dip in form this season, but remains highly regarded in the European circuit.

Brighton & Hove Albion are apparently willing to let him leave on loan or permanently for just £40m. The Gunners are among the clubs interested in the 20-year-old, but they will now face competition from their local rivals in the race.

The Blues have invested heavily in talented young players of late and have now set their sights on Ferguson. Having missed out on Victor Osimhen last summer, Chelsea are eager to make amends and have apparently identified the youngster as an option.

Blues co-sporting director Paul Winstanley previously worked at Brighton and had a role in scouting Ferguson, which could work in the club's advantage.

