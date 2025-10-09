Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty? - The Sisters Grimm star Abuakbar Salim picks the better Prince Charming (Exclusive)

The Sisters Grimm, an animated series now streaming on Apple TV+, takes the concept of Prince Charming and turns it on its head. In this universe, Charming is the mayor of Ferryport Landing, a fictional town where familiar fairy tales come to life.Abuakbar Salim voices Charming in The Sisters Grimm. Fans may know him from his role in House of the Dragon, where he plays Alyn of Hull. Salim brings his own unique take on the classic Prince Charming character in this animated show.&quot;I think the thing is especially when it comes to a character like Prince Charming, we know very much…we have our preconceptions…our idea of who this character is. And so to me it was really important approaching Charming kinda as a blank slate.&quot;Speaking to Sportskeeda, The Sisters Grimm voice actor continued:&quot;Kinda going at it in a way that feels like you’re approaching them with no idea or conception of who they are. You might have your conceptions of them, but actually, truthfully, let’s spin and take that and change that on a heel.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo, while his character in The Sisters Grimm offers a fresh take on a familiar figure, we had to acknowledge the past with this question: Would he rather be Prince Charming from Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty? Salim burst out laughing:&quot;OH WHAT A QUESTION! I think Cinderella because there is more agency there and I am not kissing someone who is sleeping, who doesn’t give me consent (Laughs). You know what I mean? There’s something weird about the fact that (he says) ‘You’re the love of my life’ and kisses them while they’re sleeping. Doesn’t even know who they are. I’d like that not to be my history rather than what I am famous for.&quot;&quot;It’s funny&quot;- Abuakbar Salim on going from House of the Dragon to The Sisters GrimmWhile both shows are set in fantasy worlds, their tones are very different. Abuakbar Salim acknowledged this as well.&quot;All full of people who have incredible characters, some that you can’t believe exist. And absolute mayhem and chaos, which is great. It’s funny to be playing in such contrasting worlds. In the sense that one is quite lighthearted and comedic, the other is very serious and very dark.&quot;Having been on House of the Dragon, arguably the biggest show in the world right now, what excites Salim about a project like The Sisters Grimm?&quot;I think it’s the unique and interesting take on The Grimm Tales. I like that they are very unique and different in regards to how they are told, how it’s shared. I think that’s what’s really exciting and awesome about it.&quot;Salim went on to praise both the animation and the world building that are innate to the show.&quot;I think the animation is really, really cool and the art style. I think the world as a whole is really something exciting to dive into. So, I’d say those are the big aspects that really I’m excited to share with the world as a whole.&quot;The Sisters Grimm is now streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more exciting exclusive content from the series only on Sportskeeda.