On Monday, May 6, Go Min-si's agency, Mystic Story, released a statement regarding the recent school violence allegations surrounding the South Korean actress. Earlier that day, a netizen took to an online community to release an article titled, "We are victims of actor A's school violence."
The anonymous actor "A" was alleged to be Go Min-si, and the netizen claimed that they were classmates with the actress during middle school in Daejeon. They added that the actress allegedly used to engage in activities such as school violence, extortion, verbal abuse, mocking, and threatening disabled students.
The post further claimed that the actress has continued her career in the industry while masking her past actions. Therefore, they demanded that she cease all her activities in the entertainment industry.
However, the actress's agency, Mystic Story, soon released a statement denying these allegations. Here's what their statement read:
"We would like to convey our position on the claims made on some internet communities on the condition of anonymity regarding our actor (Go Min-si). The content in question is clearly false and groundless."
All you need to know about the alleged school violence victim's post on the South Korean actress, Go Min-si
According to Xports News on May 26, 2025, an anonymous netizen claimed to be a former classmate of the South Korean actress Go Min-si. They released a post accusing the actress of various actions and behaviors. In the statement, the netizen also mentioned that everyone, including the school's faculty, knew of the actions but did nothing about them.
Here's the statement released by the netizen:
"A is continuing her entertainment activities without any reflection, and is glossing over her past by saying it was a 'simple mistake.' We do not want an apology or compensation from A. We ask that she permanently cease her activities so that no more damage is caused. We would like to make it clear that this article was written based on the consistent testimonies and facts of many middle school students at the time."
The statement continued:
"If you ask the 94-born middle school teachers and staff who lived in Daejeon at the time, the above facts of the damage are all publicly known. If Ms. A truly feels sorry towards the victims, I hope he will never appear in front of the public again, repent for his past mistakes, and live the rest of his life feeling sorry towards the victims."
Go Min-si is a popular South Korean actress, model, and director housed under Mystic Story Entertainment. She has appeared in several renowned K-dramas such as Youth of May, The Frog, Sweet Home, Love Alarm, Welcome to Waikiki, and many more. Most recently, she starred in a new K-drama series titled Tastefully Yours.
Tastefully Yours follows the story of Mo Yeon Ju, a chef who runs a one-table restaurant in a remote corner. The show focuses on the romantic storyline between the chef and the successor of a large food company. It premiered on May 12, and new episodes are released every Monday and Tuesday on ENA or Genie TV.