On Monday, May 6, Go Min-si's agency, Mystic Story, released a statement regarding the recent school violence allegations surrounding the South Korean actress. Earlier that day, a netizen took to an online community to release an article titled, "We are victims of actor A's school violence."

Ad

The anonymous actor "A" was alleged to be Go Min-si, and the netizen claimed that they were classmates with the actress during middle school in Daejeon. They added that the actress allegedly used to engage in activities such as school violence, extortion, verbal abuse, mocking, and threatening disabled students.

The post further claimed that the actress has continued her career in the industry while masking her past actions. Therefore, they demanded that she cease all her activities in the entertainment industry.

Ad

Trending

However, the actress's agency, Mystic Story, soon released a statement denying these allegations. Here's what their statement read:

"We would like to convey our position on the claims made on some internet communities on the condition of anonymity regarding our actor (Go Min-si). The content in question is clearly false and groundless."

Expand Tweet

Ad

All you need to know about the alleged school violence victim's post on the South Korean actress, Go Min-si

According to Xports News on May 26, 2025, an anonymous netizen claimed to be a former classmate of the South Korean actress Go Min-si. They released a post accusing the actress of various actions and behaviors. In the statement, the netizen also mentioned that everyone, including the school's faculty, knew of the actions but did nothing about them.

Ad

Ad

Here's the statement released by the netizen:

"A is continuing her entertainment activities without any reflection, and is glossing over her past by saying it was a 'simple mistake.' We do not want an apology or compensation from A. We ask that she permanently cease her activities so that no more damage is caused. We would like to make it clear that this article was written based on the consistent testimonies and facts of many middle school students at the time."

Ad

The statement continued:

"If you ask the 94-born middle school teachers and staff who lived in Daejeon at the time, the above facts of the damage are all publicly known. If Ms. A truly feels sorry towards the victims, I hope he will never appear in front of the public again, repent for his past mistakes, and live the rest of his life feeling sorry towards the victims."

Ad

Ad

Go Min-si is a popular South Korean actress, model, and director housed under Mystic Story Entertainment. She has appeared in several renowned K-dramas such as Youth of May, The Frog, Sweet Home, Love Alarm, Welcome to Waikiki, and many more. Most recently, she starred in a new K-drama series titled Tastefully Yours.

Tastefully Yours follows the story of Mo Yeon Ju, a chef who runs a one-table restaurant in a remote corner. The show focuses on the romantic storyline between the chef and the successor of a large food company. It premiered on May 12, and new episodes are released every Monday and Tuesday on ENA or Genie TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More