Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 drops first trailer, gives glimpse at intense new drama

Netflix has released a new trailer for the highly awaited Cobra Kai season 6 part 1. The trailer for the final season of the series sees the two adversaries Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) come together as one to mentor their students to face an international karate tournament.

While it is exciting to see the Miyagi-Do led by Daniel LaRusso team up with Johnny Lawrence's Eagle Fang dojo, it remains to be seen whether the two will remain on the same page. The trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 also teases the return of the sinister John Kreese (Martin Kove), who escaped from prison at the end of season 5. Kreese has a new set of students who are set to likely face LaRusso's and Lawrence's students in the international karate event.

The trailer features a final surprise as Daniel LaRusso discovers a box that his old sensei Mr. Miyagi left hidden in a compartment, making fans wonder if the legendary teacher might return in spirit.

What will Cobra Kai season 6 be about?

The students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojo will face their toughest challenge to date, as they prepare to take part in the karate world championship known as the Sekai Taikai.

The finale of season 5 witnessed the elimination of Cobra Kai dojo from the valley, however, their founder John Kreese faked his death and escaped from prison. As seen in the trailer, the sinister figure has returned with a new crop of students and a determination to dominate the Sekai Taikai.

The past seasons have seen the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang be at loggerheads with each other, however, the new season puts them together as one unit under their two teachers. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso might have more in common with each other, something that the pair has been realizing over time. Johnny is also facing another challenge as he is on his way to becoming a father to his child with Carmen (Vanessa Rubio).

The official synopsis of Cobra Kai season 6 part 1, as per Netflix, reads:

"With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."

Along with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove, the new season will also star other cast members including Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Dallas Dupree Young, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien among others.

Cobra Kai season 6 has a total of 15 episodes, which will be released in three parts. The first part, comprising five episodes, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 18, 2024.

