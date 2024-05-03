When will Cobra Kai season 6 premiere? Netflix reveals multi-part release schedule

Anticipation is soaring as Netflix's hit series titled Cobra Kai prepares for its sixth and final season, set to premiere on July 18, 2024.

The show began in 2018 as a sequel to The Karate Kid film and captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of action, comedy, and drama. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the series has garnered a devoted fan base.

Throughout the previous five seasons, the creators have delivered nostalgic callbacks and riveting storylines. Now, as the story approaches its conclusion, fans eagerly await its thrilling climax.

How many parts will Cobra Kai season 6 have?

The sixth season of Cobra Kai will unfold in three distinct parts. The first chapter, consisting of five episodes, premieres on July 18, 2024, setting the stage for the final showdown. The second chapter will follow on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, delivering another installment of gripping drama and karate action.

The third chapter's release date is slated for 2025, though the exact date has not yet been disclosed.

Is Cobra Kai ending with season 6?

Cobra Kai is wrapping up its journey with season 6. In season 5, the series delivered a gratifying ending to many of its plots, but the final installment pledges to resolve remaining uncertainties.

The new season will witness Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) readying their students for the esteemed Sekai Taikai tournament, confronting Cobra Kai's fresh coalition led by John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Kim Da-eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim).

The finale of the fifth installment left fans hanging, with John Kreese's jailbreak and the ultimate clash between Daniel and Terry Silver. Season 6 is set to explore these threads further, providing closure to characters' journeys and potentially bringing an end to their feuds.

Even though the series is concluding, it leaves behind a heritage of martial arts prowess, gripping storytelling, and a nostalgic tribute to The Karate Kid universe.

What happened in Cobra Kai season 5?

Season 5 began with Silver expanding his dojo's influence, aiming to bring Cobra Kai to an international level through the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament. To achieve this goal, he and Kim Da-eun set about training their students in the "Way of the Fist." Meanwhile, Daniel and Johnny prepared their own dojos—Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang—to compete in the tournament as well.

Amidst this backdrop, Tory Nichols confided in Samantha LaRusso that Silver had cheated at the All Valley Tournament. This led to a team-up between the two former rivals to expose Silver's corruption. The final showdown saw Daniel, Johnny, Chozen, and their students facing off against Cobra Kai on multiple fronts.

While Johnny, Chozen, and Mike Barnes infiltrated Silver's home to confront him directly, the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang clashed with Cobra Kai's pupils at their dojo. The revelation of Silver's corruption, combined with Daniel's defeat of Silver in a martial arts showdown, led to Cobra Kai's students deserting their sensei and effectively ending his ambitions.

The season's dramatic climax also saw John Kreese staging a daring prison break, hinting at his potential return to lead the series once more.

Despite the satisfying resolution of many storylines, season 5 left some threads open, setting the stage for the series' final chapter in season 6. Daniel, Johnny, and their students will likely take their karate skills to a global stage at the Sekai Taikai in the upcoming installment.