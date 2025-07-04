Did Lolit Solis have any children? Personal life and career explored as veteran host and manager dies at 78 

Eminent Filipino entertainment journalist and talk show host Lolit Solis died at 78 on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Lolit is survived by her two daughters. According to The Manila Times, her eldest child, Angel Liza 'Sneezy' Pasamonte, confirmed the tragic news of her passing with GMA News Online.

Lolit's colleague, Gorgy Rula, mourned her loss in a statement shared on Facebook on Friday, July 4, 2025.

"We remember Manay Lolit as a feisty and staunch loyal supporter, manager, and friend. We love you, our dearest Manay, and you will forever be in our hearts. Rest well now in the loving embrace of our Lord," Rula wrote.

Per GMA, the showbiz journalist was hospitalized at the time of her death, where she suffered a heart attack. An official cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

In 2022, Lolit shared that she was suffering from a kidney disease and had to undergo dialysis. In an April 2025 Instagram post, the late talent manager shared her scary experience of the treatment that she had to go through for hours per session, two times a week.

Lolit Solis spoke about losing a lot of blood during one of her dialysis sessions, which made her dizzy. However, she had accepted that she had to continue the process for life as there was no other option.

A day before her passing, Lolit expressed her gratitude for the doctors and staff at the FEU Hospital in her final Instagram post. She made special mentions of some of her doctors — Dr. Florante Munoz, Dr Nema Evangelista, Dr. Mora, and Dr. Linga, who took care of her throughout her dialysis journey.

Lolit reflected on how it was difficult to be weak, helpless, and hopeless. She wrote:

"Sometimes I want to cry because of self-pity. But maybe that's life, things happen when you don't know."

Regardless of her condition, Lolit Solis wished to recover soon and lead an active life again.

A brief look into Lolit Solis' career as a veteran in the entertainment industry

Per GMA Entertainment, Lolit Solis pursued a degree in Mass Communication at the University of the Philippines Diliman. She stepped into the field of journalism in the 1970s as a police beat reporter, focused on crime news.

Eventually, famed Filipino talent manager Douglas Quijano discovered Lolit and got her into entertainment reporting.

Lolit was one of the first talk show hosts in showbiz in the Philippines. She co-hosted Startalk alongside Boy Abunda and Kris Aquino from 1995 to 2015.

The late journalist also made a career in talent management. She had been responsible for several artists, including actor and singer Gabby Concepcion, actress Lorna Tolentino, actor Bong Revilla, Tonton Gutierrez, Rudy Fernandez, Paolo Contis, Christopher de Leon, and a few others.

Despite her flourishing career and recognition in the entertainment industry, Lolit Solis was not immune to controversies. Lolit tampered with the original winners' names in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories at the 1994 Manila Film Festival.

She orchestrated an erroneous result, which led to announcing actor Gabby Concepcion and actress Ruffa Gutierrez as the winners. The original winners were Edu Manzano and Aiko Melendez.

Lolit admitted to having schemed the scandal to make the results in Gabby's favor, the actor she had managed and saw as her own son. She publicly apologized for her actions. Ruffa's mother, Annabelle, was also one of the masterminds behind the incident. Lolit, alongside Gabby, Ruffa, and Annabelle, faced criminal charges.

The charges were dismissed in the following years, and Lolit Solis returned to her career as a talent manager.

She landed in a second legal row in 2007 after writing a scandalous article about Sam Milby and Piolo Pascual. Lolit claimed she saw the two actors sharing a romantic moment at the Hotel Sofitel's poolside. Both actors denied and condemned Lolit's claim and demanded a public apology from her.

They also sued Lolit in a 12-million-peso libel case. After Lolit withdrew her statement about the actors, charges against her were dropped.

Another of Lolit Solis' controversies occurred in 2022. Lolit, who was a member of the Professional Artist Managers, Inc. (PAMI), was expelled after she was allegedly found violating one of their confidential agreements.

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More