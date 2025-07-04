What happened to Lolit Solis ? Cause of death explored as veteran talk show host and talent manager passes away at 78 

Veteran talk show host, entertainment columnist, and talent manager, Lolit Solis, passed away on July 3, 2025, at the age of 78. News of Lolit's demise was confirmed by her colleague, Gorgy Rula, via a Facebook tribute to her.

According to ABS-CBN's report dated July 4, 2025, the controversial talk show figure passed away after a long battle with a kidney problem. Lolit underwent dialysis regularly and was vocal about her desire to recover from the health issue via her social media page.

In her last Instagram post dated July 3, 2025, shortly before her demise, Lolit Solis expressed how difficult it was to be sick, describing her condition as "hopeless, helpless, weak." She expressed that she felt it was late for her to have this episode in life, yet expressed gratitude that she experienced the kidney disease at an older age, to have the wisdom and patience to accept it.

Putting forth her will to recover, Lolit Solis wrote,

"Wishing that I get well soon and become active again. I love life. I love my works. I love my friends. I live life like everybody else. But if being sick is a sacrifice I have to experience it was an eye opener for me. Like going through the medical procedures, what they do to you in the hospital, all new to me.Sometimes I want to cry because of self pity. But maybe that's life, things happen when you don't know."

1994 Manila Film Festival scandal, and other controversial instances of Lolit Solis' career explored in the wake of her demise

Born on May 20, 1947, in Manila, Philippines, Lolit Solis made her name in the industry as a talent manager, Filipino talk show host, and entertainment news writer.

Throughout her career, Solis has made headlines with her controversial takes and outspoken statements, and actions. One of the most prominent controversies concerning the late talk show host took place during the 1994 Manila Film Festival, wherein her talents, Gabby Concepcion and Ruffa Gutierrez, were awarded Best Actor and Best Actress titles instead of Edu Manzano and Aiko Melendez.

The event's co-host, Gretchen Barretto, revealed it was a scam, accusing Annabelle Rama and Solis as the masterminds behind it. At the time, the late talk show host and 6 others were charged, with Lolit Solis pleading guilty to orchestrating the award show scam.

On November 20, 2018, Lolit Solis reflected on her mistake concerning the 1994 Manila Film Festival scam. She recalled how it resulted in barring her from getting involved in award functions, one of the things she loved doing.

"I cried for so long that I am no longer in the preparations of awards night, I am no longer going to filmfest parades, I am not the queen of awards nights. I really sold it, because I really enjoyed inviting the presenters. I enjoyed being included in the preparations, I enjoyed the blow out after the awarding night. It was a nightmare for me, the biggest lesson in my life." Solis mentioned.

Years after the film festival scandal, Lolit Solis faced more legal trouble in 2007—this time for writing about actors Sam Milby and Piolo Pascual. As reported by PEP in October 2008, Lolit published a piece in Pilipino Star Ngayon that made it seem like the two actors were romantically involved.

After denying Lolit's claim, Milby and Pascual's attorneys demanded an apology from Lolit, claiming that her article had an "objective of maligning and injuring the reputation of our clients." However, the late talk show host upheld her story, resulting in a 12 million-peso libel case being filed against her.

Despite offering to work for both the actors' PR for free till her time in showbiz, Lolit Solis was indicted for libel and directed to pay P10,000 bail for temporary release. However, in a turn of events in May 2008, Milby and Pascual dropped the lawsuit against Lolit after she signed a retraction statement, reading,

"There is no factual basis for my article, which came out on October 12, 2007. I am extremely sorry for dragging the names of Sam and Piolo. Sam, Piolo, I am sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I caused."

According to the Manila Bulletin, Lolit is survived by two daughters, of wherein her eldest daughter, Sneezy, confirmed the news of her demise to multiple tabloids.

