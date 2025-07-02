Who was Donald McDonald? Iconic BBC show 'Play School' host dies at 86

BBC Play School presenter Donald McDonald passed away on June 30, 2025, at the age of 86, as reported by multiple media portals. McDonald died after battling an undisclosed form of cancer, and news of his demise was confirmed via a Facebook post by entertainment journalist Craig Bennett.

Ad

Bennett's post described Donald McDonald as one of the "showbiz greats," mentioning that he was a presenter on the BBC's Play School from 1966 to 1969.. Additionally, McDonald was the writer of popular plays like Caravan.

BBC Play School, which first aired in 1964, was aimed at a target audience of children under five years of age. The concept revolved around the world outside the studio being viewed through magic windows, and each day, the viewers would have to guess if the windows would be round, arched, or square.

Ad

Trending

McDonald with his friends (Image via Facebook/ Craig Bennett)

Moreover, as per The Mirror's July 1, 2025, report, McDonald experienced success as a stage actor in Australia before he moved to the UK to expand his career. In addition to being a presenter and a writer, Donald McDonald acted in films like Kenny and Superman Returns.

Ad

The publication mentioned that McDonald spent time with his cousins Amelia Barrett and Paula Duncan in his final days. Not much is known about the late presenter's family as he usually kept his personal life and public appearances under wraps.

Tributes pour in wake of news of Donald McDonald's demise due to cancer

As soon as news of McDonald's demise started making rounds, his associates and close friends were quick to pay their tributes to the late presenter. Australian journalist and author, Craig Bennett, who was one of the first people to confirm Donald McDonald's demise, described him as a "dapper delight and always great company."

Ad

Shedding light on the BBC presenter's final moments, Craig wrote:

"On Saturday we turned his hospital room into a party, laughs and smiles a-plenty, as Donald enjoyed some bubbly and lemon meringue pie! Blue was always his colour, even in a hospital gown! He gave his permission to post his last photo, saying ‘what the heck!’ Vale to a true gentleman."

Ad

Ad

McDonald's cousin and actor Paula Duncan mentioned that the late presenter was "like a big brother" to her, who helped her train. According to ABC News' June 1, 2025, report, Duncan revealed that she adored McDonald, describing him as someone who appreciated life without being vain or attention seeking.

Commenting on his career run as a presenter, writer, and actor, Paula Duncan stated:

"His career was so substantial. It's kind of sad in a way, because all this media is going to come out now. I wish it came out when he was alive and all these people could see what he actually did — he was just extraordinary."

Ad

In addition to his stint as a presenter on BBC's Play School, Donald McDonald earned respect in the arts community by gaining an A.O (Officer of the Order of Australia) for working as a General Manager of the Australian Opera in 1991.

Additionally, he also earned an A.C. (Companion of the Order of Australia) for his contribution to creative industries and national life in 2006. He was also a part of stage productions like a Bex and a Good Lie Down, John McKellar's A Cup of Tea, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More