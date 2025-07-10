Eric Biermann receives a tribute on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

The return of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 on July 9, 2025, was highly anticipated, especially following the two episodes: The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary, the second part of January’s Abbott Elementary crossover, and Frank Is In A Coma.

While the episode was filled with its usual offbeat energy and humor, the final moment captured a very different tone. As the credits approached, the screen faded to black, and a simple message appeared:

“In loving memory of Eric Beirmann.”

This tribute, though brief, carried significant weight. It appeared in an episode directed by Todd Biermann, and it was dedicated to his younger brother, Eric Biermann, who died on October 12, 2024, at the age of 42.

Eric enjoyed a successful television producing career, working on shows on networks such as Spike TV, Bravo, HGTV, and The Weather Channel. He was also a contributor to the shows Desire and Fashion House.

Eric himself was not a crew member of the show, but his television career and personal acquaintance with Todd gave him a valuable role behind the scenes.

Eric Biermann: The story behind the season 17 dedication

Todd Biermann directing the season 17 premiere was his first engagement with the franchise since 2021, making his appearance creative and personal. A few months before the completion of production in December 2024, Todd had lost his brother Eric Biermann.

His obituary noted that Eric died unexpectedly in October 2024 at just 42 years old. No additional information has been given publicly regarding the cause.

The inclusion of a tribute in an episode helmed by Todd further highlights the personal nature of this moment. It was not merely a chance to come back to set, but rather pay tribute to a loss in a work he helped to establish.

Todd Biermann’s legacy in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Todd Biermann is a major behind-the-scenes contributor to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with more than 10 years of association with the show.

He directed the show first in season 8, and since then, his efforts have contributed to some of the most iconic episodes. Some of his notable episodes are The Gang Beats Boggs (Season 10), The Gang Goes to Hell Parts 1 and 2 (Season 11), and The Gang Turns Black (Season 12).

These episodes, often experimental in tone and format, have been remembered for pushing the show’s boundaries while maintaining its unique identity.

A tribute to Eric Biermann in the season 17 premiere demonstrates a personal moment within a long-running production.

New episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 are released weekly every Friday at FXX since July 9, 2025, with each episode streamable the next day on Hulu.

