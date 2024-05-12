Fact check: Is Micky Mouse pregnant? Viral social media claim debunked

A recent video from a TikTok account, Mouse Trap News, has sparked conversation online, claiming that Micky Mouse reportedly is pregnant. The video was posted on May 3, 2024, and apparently stated that Disney decided to address declining birth rates in the United States and promote the idea of men giving birth.

The source of the rumor can be traced back to the TikTok account Mouse Trap News. This account explicitly identifies its content as satirical in its profile description, stating "Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE."

Further solidifying their satirical nature, Mouse Trap News published an article on their website on May 2, 2024, directly preceding the viral video. This website disclaimer clearly defines their content as "satire and parody… about Disney Parks stuff."

Social media claim about Micky Mouse pregnancy debunked

The viral spread of the Micky Mouse pregnancy rumor extended beyond the initial TikTok video. Similar posts also appeared on the platform, and later on Facebook, further amplifying its reach.

However, despite the wide reach, the information presented was entirely fabricated. Mouse Trap News further claims that Micky will allegedly be pregnant for nine months before giving birth to a child of unknown gender and parentage.

The account further speculated that Minnie Mouse, following a reported divorce, may not be the mother, suggesting Daisy Duck as a possibility. The video concludes by suggesting this move is a strategic expansion of the Micky Mouse franchise, allowing for new cartoons and shows centered around Mickey raising a child.

However, there is no validity to these claims. The Walt Disney Company has made no official announcements regarding Micky recent rumor. It's important to be aware of unverified information circulating on social media. When encountering such claims, it's recommended to seek information from reputable sources such as official Disney channels or established news outlets.

In conclusion, the Micky pregnancy rumor was a work of internet satire, not an official announcement from Disney. It's important to be mindful of such online humor and to verify information through reliable sources before sharing it further.

More about Micky Mouse

Micky Mouse was created in 1928, the character has transcended generations and borders to become a symbol of joy, laughter, and innocence. His simple design, featuring red shorts, large yellow shoes, and white gloves, is instantly recognizable around the world.

Mickey's journey began as a replacement for another character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Walt Disney's wife, Lillian, even suggested the name "Mickey" over the original "Mortimer Mouse."

Mickey's debut wasn't met with immediate success, but his starring role in "Steamboat Willie" (1928), the first synchronized sound cartoon, catapulted him to stardom. The recent rumor about Micky's pregnancy, while demonstrably false, highlights the character's enduring cultural relevance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback