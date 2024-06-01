Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines shared a touching tribute to her husband and Fixer Upper co-host Chip Gaines as the couple marks their 21st wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, June 1, the mother of five posted a set of photos of herself and her spouse shot in New York City 21 years apart. They posed side-by-side in both photographs, with Joanna’s hands on Chip’s waist while the latter had his arm draped over his wife’s shoulders.

In the caption, the Fixer Upper star gushed about her husband. She wrote:

"Twenty One Years. You've always had a way of taking a thought or a quiet dream I've tucked away, and helped me step into it and make it a reality."

The couple had wed in their hometown of Waco, Texas on May 31, 2003. Joanna Gaines further shared in the caption of her recent Instagram post, referencing their over two decades together:

"What a journey, a wild and crazy (yet somehow peaceful) ride. So grateful to God for this life we get to share together."

Meanwhile, in her Instagram Story, Joanna Gaines pointed out that nothing much changed in her husband’s style over the decades. In a side-by-side photo of her husband from 2003 and 2024, the Magnolia founder shared:

"Did not plan this--notice he has the same style @ariatinternational boots on, the same style @gap jeans, & white shirt. And his stance is exactly the same. All that's missing is his bracelet from Cancun."

A screenshot of Joanna Gaines' Instagram Story (Image via @joannagaines/ Instagram)

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper celebrates its 10th anniversary

While the couple is celebrating their 21 years of marriage, their beloved home renovation series Fixer Upper is turning 10.

The original American reality TV series about home design and renovation debuted on HGTV in 2014 and ran for five seasons with its final episode airing in 2018. It was rebooted in 2021 as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and released two new seasons— 2022’s Fixer Upper: The Castle and 2023’s Fixer Upper: The Hotel.

The pair will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the series with a new spin-off, titled Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. The series will see the famed “renovation” couple take on a brand new challenge to overhaul an outdated 1960s mid-century modern lakehouse near Lake Waco in Texas, which will premiere on Sunday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Like the rest of the reboots, the special will be available on Gaines’ Magnolia Network as well as on HGTV and will be streaming on Max.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, inspired by her #1 New York Times Bestseller Magnolia Table recipe book published in 2018, is also set for its season 8 premiere on Magnolia Network on June 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

