George Wendt's health issues explored in wake of 'Cheers' star's passing at 76

Veteran American actor George Wendt died on May 20, 2025, at his home in Los Angeles, California. He was 76 years old at the time of his demise, as confirmed by his publicist to Variety on Tuesday. Meanwhile, sources from Wendt’s family told TMZ that he died “peacefully” in his sleep.
“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time," George’s publicist told Variety.
The official cause of death remains undisclosed at the time of writing. However, George Wendt, best known for portraying Norm Peterson in the NBC sitcom Cheers, had a history of cardiovascular issues, according to The Guardian.
More about George Wendt’s health issues in the aftermath of his demise
George Wendt was admitted to a hospital in Chicago in October 2012 after complaining of chest pains, Newsbreak and The Chicago Times reported. At the time, he had to step away from the Northlight Theater production of the 1970s comedy TV series, The Odd Couple.
He was supposed to play the role of Oscar Madison opposite Tim Kazurkinsky, who portrayed Felix Unger. Actor Marc Grapey replaced Wendt in the B.J. James directorial.
At the time, the now-deceased actor underwent coronary bypass surgery after being diagnosed with a severely constricted artery. George Wendt had a successful surgery and eventually made a full recovery.
However, later that year, he experienced mobility and weight gain issues and struggled with walking. While Wendt’s health condition over the next 12 years remains unknown, in November 2024, he was seen using a wheelchair and a pillow during a visit to a clinic and was also spotted with a caretaker, according to The Mirror.
In January 2025, George was seen exiting his car with a cane, accompanied by his wife of 45 years, former actress Bernadette Birkett.
In brief, about George Wendt
George Wendt was born and raised in Chicago and spent a significant amount of his time in Wisconsin, where he attended Campion High School. Later, he attended the University of Notre Dame but was seemingly expelled after his junior year due to poor grades.
Wendt spent the next two years traveling across Europe, and upon his return, he pursued a bachelor’s degree from Rockhurst College in Kansas City. During his time there, he began doing improv and soon took up acting before moving to Los Angeles.
A few of George’s notable movie projects include Dreamscape (1984), House (1985), Fletch (1985), Gung Ho (1986), Plain Clothes (1987), Never Say Die (1988), Guilty by Suspicion (1991), Forever Young (1992), and Spice World (1997).
The late actor, whose full name was George Robert Wendt Jr., also appeared in a self-titled sitcom in 1995 alongside other TV projects such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Colombo, Portlandia, and The Goldbergs.
He also played Macaulay Culkin’s father in Michael Jackson’s Black or White music video and in the Broadway production of Hairspray. Wendt’s last on-screen appearances were in 2022 on The Masked Singer and Christmas with the Campbells. He also reunited with his Cheers cast at the 2024 Emmys.
The multiple-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee married Bernadette Birkett in 1978. They met on the sets of Cheers, where she voiced the role of Norm Peterson’s unseen wife, Vera. Meanwhile, he starred in all 275 episodes from 1982 to 1993.
George Wendt is survived by his wife and three children: a daughter and two sons, including actor Daniel Wendt. Fans and colleagues paid tribute to Wendt via social media, including his Cheers co-stars Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer, and Rhea Perlman.