"Guess he spent the last decade getting worse"— Internet slams Columbus Short over recent remarks on black women

Actor Columbus Short, 41, best recognized for playing Harrison Wright in the television series Scandal, has recently stirred up controversy after appearing on the Unqualified AF Podcast on June 2.

In the since-deleted YouTube video of the interview, Host Azar Farideh asked Short to share his experience of being in romantic relationships with Black women. She further asked him to compare the same with the non-Black women.

As an answer, Columbus Short then said-

“There’s no respect of the man, the Black man, by a Black woman.”

He went on to say that Black women aren't "trained" to appreciate men. Addressing them, he further said-

Trending

“You don’t even know how to cook."

Expand Tweet

However, once the video of the interview went viral on social media platforms, users quickly took to the comment section of the video to voice their displeasure and annoyance at Short's remarks.

“I ain’t seen Columbus Short since they wrote him off of Scandal for being awful. I guess he spent the last decade getting worse”, commented one X user.

“The TL doing its thing! He’s a Tubi celeb at this point. He looks as bad as he sounds. BOO THIS MAN!” wrote one.

“He’s down bad”, said another X user.

“It's so sad he's a terrible person. He had the potential to be a big star fr”, said another one.

Other X users also condemned him for his comments.

“Abusers have every excuse”, commented another X user.

“Is he talking about women or dogs? Because the number of times he said “training”… I just…” wrote another user.

“He said “not all black women” but then kept on using stereo types as an excuse to hate all black women lmfaooo”, said another one.

“He’s literally an abuser and an alcoholic no great loss here!” commented another angry X user.

Columbus Short claimed Black women don’t respect Black men

Columbus Short (L) is now facing fires (Image via Getty)

Recently actor Columbus Short made an appearance as a guest on the podcast The Unqualified AF. In the episode, he covered a wide range of subjects. However, when host Azar Farideh asked Columbus to talk about dating Black women and make a comparison with dating women of other races, the interview took a turn.

She initially said-

"Now this a question, I’m gonna ask a question, it’s an interesting question, it’s a controversial question, that I want you to answer honestly. In the media there is this constant conversation about Black men dating outside of their race, there’s a conversation about how Black women are difficult, aggressive, mean, angry, bitter; some of it I take accountability for as a Black woman and having Black friends.”

She then asked-

“So I wanna talk about it because I wanna know, what is the difference between being with Black women and being with another woman?”

Short then claimed that Black women don't respect Black men. He continued by describing how, in his opinion, women of different races treat their significant others better. He added-

“That Mexican side, that Asian—Korean, Japanese—that other side… Culturally, those women were taught to hold down. It’s more than subservient. Don’t get it twisted; they’ll cuss a man out thoroughly, but you’re still making dinner, you’re still washing his clothes, you’re still cleaning the house.”

Short continued, talking about how black women are represented as aggressive or non-submissive with men. He further claimed that Black women aren't good cooks.

He then said-

“That's just your [job], that's just what you were trained to do. And I think that kind of training, you know, how you want to ride in a Bugatti, how you want to go on a yacht, but you don't know how to wash your own clothes. You don't know how to vacuum.”

The actor and Farideh then carried on their conversation, discussing how women of different ethnicities were brought up to be obedient to their men.

However, once the clip of the interview went viral, it garnered backlash from internet users.

Following the backlash, Columbus Short didn’t say anything.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback