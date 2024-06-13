Where to watch My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 5? Streaming options explored

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 5 has hit the shelves on Netflix, and viewers can watch the show exclusively on the streaming giant. Letterman has spotlighted the personal stories of key people in the industry for almost six years since the talk show first dropped in 2018.

The show features intimate, in-depth interviews with high-profile guests and the late-night TV legend. As per the official synopsis:

“Late-night TV legend David Letterman hosts an intimate talk show featuring insightful conversations and fun-filled excursions with notable figures.”

In the previous season, the Emmy-winning host sat down with some of the industry's hottest names, including Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and hip-hop megastar Cardi B, among other big names in music, acting, and sports.

Trending

Where to watch My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 5?

David Letterman (Image via Ron Hoskins/Getty Images)

As mentioned above, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 5 is now on Netflix. The two new episodes of the season, with a run time of 47 minutes, dropped at once on the release day and are now available for streaming on Netflix.

So far, Letterman's talk show is currently exclusively streaming on Netflix and isn't accessible on any other streaming platforms. Viewers can watch all 25 episodes of the talk show series from seasons 1-5 with a Netflix subscription:

$6.99 a month for a standard plan with ads

$15.49 a month for a standard plan without ads

$22.99 a month for a premium plan

Also read: Where to watch How Music Got Free documentary online?

Who is featured in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 5?

In previous seasons, the Emmy-winning host has interviewed some of the most notable names in music, sports, films, and politics. The same trend continues in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 5.

For two new episodes, Letterman sits down with one of the enduring names in music and an NBA legend. The season's guests are Miley Cyrus and Charles Barkley. Both shared personal stories and gave a candid look into their lives.

In the season's first episode, Miley Cyrus, the Hannah Montana star and Flowers singer, gives a special performance at the Chateau Marmont. The Grammy winner shares her struggles and achievements in music and songwriting. She also opens up about her sobriety journey and how she separated herself from her iconic role as Hannah Montana.

Also read: Netflix Unchained season 2: Everything to know about

Next up is Charles Barkley. The NBA star joined the late-night TV host on a golf course for season 5 episode 2. Barkley gets candid about the NBA and WNBA, including how he coped from being a pro basketball player to becoming a TV analyst. The 11-time NBA All-Star also opened up about racism in his conversation with Letterman.

Previously, in season 4, which consisted of six episodes, Letterman sat down with musical, sports, and film stars, including Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Cardi B, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Avid viewers can binge-watch all five seasons of the talk show on Netflix. It has 25 episodes, including the newest two from My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 5.

Also read: What's coming to Netflix this June 2024?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback