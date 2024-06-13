My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5: release date guests and more

David Letterman is back with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5. Viewers can watch My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 starting from Wednesday, June 12, 2024 on Netflix.

This time in the new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, David Letterman hosts American songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus and American former basketball power forward Charles Barkley.

The show has been running since 2018 and with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5, it will complete five successful years of its journey. In these five seasons, David Letterman has interviewed politicians, actors, singers, sportsmen and popular faces from different arenas.

Trending

The official synopsis of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 reads:

"Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host’s chair, following a 33-year reign in late night. This season, Letterman interviews Charles Barkley and Miley Cyrus."

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5

The announcement of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 came out on May 22, 2024, where David Letterman interviewed Miley Cyrus and Charles Brakley. The trailer of the fifth season of the show highlights the humorous and interesting conversations of Letterman with Miley and Charles.

Five-time Emmy award winner David Letterman is no stranger to interview the world’s most popular celebrities. The multi-versatile David Letterman is a comedian, writer and producer. He hosted 11 seasons of Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and 23 seasons of The Late Show with David Letterman on CBS.

Miley Cyrus has been a part of most of the Millenial’s teen and GenZ’s childhood. She has been entertaining the audience from her popular series Hannah Montana, first released in 2006 and has won many awards, including two Grammys for her singing.

Charles Barkley is a NBA legend, who is also a television analyst on TNT and CBS. He's now a popular co-host for Inside the NBA. In the NBA regular season, he has the records of most offensive rebounds in a half, most offensive rebounds in a quarter and shortest player to lead the league in rebounds at six-foot-six.

Plot of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is a talk show hosted by David Letterman where he interviews various celebrities and public figures. The show offers candid yet informative and interesting conversations to the viewers.

The thought behind the show is to catch some real moments from the lives of the celebrities for their fans with some honest questions about them. The interview with David Letterman gives the audience a sneak peek into the personal and professional lives of the guests.

A throwback to previous seasons

In 2018, in the season 1 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction David Letterman interviewed Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, JAY-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern with a bonus episode with Dave Letterman.

In season 2, released in 2019, David Letterman interviewed Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton, Melinda Gates and a bonus episode with Zach Galifianakis.

The first special that he did in 2019 in the series of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction was with the King of Romance in Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 (Image via Youtube / Netflix)

In 2020, season 3 had four episodes, with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downie Jr, Dave Chapelle and Lizzo. In 2022, after the COVID-19 pandemic, season 4 has Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Cardi B, Ryan Renolds, Kevin Durant and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

After the fourth season, there are back-to-back specials, one in 2022 with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the other in 2024 with standup comedian, actor, producer and writer John Mulaney. This year, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 is here.

Viewers can watch My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 on Netflix premiered on June 12, 2024.