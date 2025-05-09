“HE REALLY CANT LOOK AT HER IN THE EYES” — Fans go wild over Byeon Woo-seok’s flustered Baeksang interview moment with Kim Hye-yoon

On May 9, Lovely Runner stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's interview at the 61st Baeksang Awards surfaced online. At the event, the two actors received the Prizm Popularity Award for their performance in the K-drama series Lovely Runner. The category was entirely fan-voted, and both actors were proud and happy to receive the honor.

As they expressed their gratitude during their interview, the host asked Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon to share a few words about their journey on the K-drama series Lovely Runner. When Byeon Woo-seok began to speak, the two actors made eye contact, which immediately flustered him.

He expressed that he felt awkward speaking about her when she was right next to him but continued to share his thoughts without making eye contact with Kim Hye-yoon. This interaction quickly sparked a reaction from netizens, who couldn't help but swoon over the two's chemistry. One fan on X wrote:

"DOWNBAD FR ISTG HE REALLY CANT LOOK AT HER IN THE EYES"

Here are a few fan reactions to their Baeksang interview moment:

"god he cant even hide his heart eyes" said a fan on X

"Let us continue sailing in this ship forever" added another fan

"please he be crushing hard here" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how Byeon Woo-seok's reaction to making eye contact with Kim Hye-yoon was adorable.

"hyeyoon, ma’am, please have mercy on him" stated a fan

"LIKE THE FACT WOOSEOK CAN'T STILL LOOK AT HYEYOON DIRECTLY IN THE EYES LMAOOOOO" added an X user

"i’ll never get over wooseok being this shy with her" said a netizen

"in my head they're married already" commented another X user

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon share their thoughts on working with Lovely Runner

When the interviewer at the 61st Baeksang Award asked the two actors to share a few words about each other, Byeon Woo-seok—though flustered at first—expressed the following about his experience of working with Kim Hye-soon on Lovely Runner:

"Ah no no, it's ok. I'll just say it without making eye contact. But really, I always say this but the reason I was able to immerse myself into Sun-jae and love Sun-jae is because of Actress Hye-yoon. It was only possible because she was there."

He continued:

"The energy she gave on set, all the emotions she expressed as Solie, was so so precious, I'm incredibly thankful. Thanks to her, I was able to completely immerse myself in Sunjae & portray him as I did. That's what I really want to say."

After the actor finished his message, Kim Hye-yoon also talked about her experience working with the actor and how he presented the character really well in the series. She said:

"For me, I can't imagine Sun-jae being played by anyone other than Wooseok oppa. He was Sun-jae himself. I relied on him a lot on the set. He's an actor I really, really like and being able to work on a project together was so enjoyable and made me happy. That’s what I wanted to say."

Following this exchange, fans and netizens have been thrilled by the continued chemistry and adorable interactions between the Lovely Runner leads.

