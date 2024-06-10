“He’s way more ambitious than I am” - Peter Sarsgaard on playing brother-in-law Jake Gyllenhaal’s rival in ‘Presumed Innocent’

Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, and Peter Sarsgaard, appeared together during their new limited series Presumed Innocent’s premiere. The event took place at BMCC Theater on Sunday, June 9, in New York City.

While speaking to ET, the 43-year-old actor from Spider-Man: Far From Home discussed his collaboration with his brother-in-law and his role as rivals in the series. Peter Sarsgaard, who has been married to Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake's elder sister, since 2009, also talked about working with Jake. Sarsgaard commented on the Tribeca Festival carpet:

“Jake is always very intentional about what he does. He does things for — with integrity. He’s way more ambitious than I am in that respect. It’s really nice to be around someone who really will not stop until it’s what he wants it to be.”

Peter Sarsgaard and Jake Gyllenhaal on working together in the Apple TV series

Peter Sarsgaard, and his brother-in-law, Jake Gyllenhaal were recently seen together at the global premiere of their new Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent. They were accompanied by a number of his co-stars at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.

As the show's executive producer, Jake Gyllenhaal stated that he had intended to bring Sarsgaard on board early. He further said that he was certain Sarsgaard would be a great choice for one of the roles when it was time for him to decide on the casting. The Road House star told ET:

“I think it was a real wish that we’d get him when we all spoke about actors that could play that role.”

Along with calling Sarsgaard a "long shot," he joked about the fact that he clearly had "an in" with the actor. Gyllenhaal then talked about his experience working with Peter. He said:

"Working every day on these scenes, though they are antagonistic, it was so fun for the two of us. There's that thing with actors that we love those scenes, you know? You always love that you act those things out and it's full of drama."

The Brokeback Mountain star added:

"But also, you get to bring a kind of catharsis to your own relationship. You know, there is a way of us bringing the history of us and then also at the same time just the deep respect we have for each other."

The actor further told ET that, aside from their friendship being the project's high point, he is eager for viewers to finally be able to watch this show. He said:

"David Kelley and J.J. Abrams approached me with a pilot and the pilot was -- [it] made me want to know what happened next and then some. Subsequently, the second one too and then so on and so forth."

Talking about the script, Jake Gyllenhaal added that what initially drew the actor in and inspired him to produce the limited series in addition to acting in it, was the never-ending string of questions and the intriguing twists and turns.

What is the series Presumed Innocent about?

Presumed Innocent is an eight-part miniseries based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name. In the show, Sarsgaard and Gyllenhaal are rivals. It is a courtroom thriller that centers on Chicago-based prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal), who gets mixed up in a murder mystery.

Rusty Sabich is a deputy prosecutor who is charged with killing a coworker. Tommy Molto, a fellow deputy prosecutor who faces off against Sabich in court, is portrayed by his brother-in-law, Peter Sarsgaard.

In the story, prosecuting attorney Raymond Horgan puts his top deputy, Rusty Sabitch, to look into the death of coworker Carolyn Polhemus. However, as proof points to Rusty, Horgan's political rivals demand his arrest. Rusty, desperate, goes to defense lawyer Sandy Stein, but is shocked by what his trial reveals.

Presumed Innocent will be released on June 12, 2024, on Apple TV+.