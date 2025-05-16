“HI BOYZ REUNION” — Resident Playbook fans excited as the fictional boy group is reported to make their debut on M! Countdown

A performance by a K-pop group on the music reality show M! Countdown is always a treat for the fans. There is a new boy group in town that is going to make its debut on the show soon. The group HI-BOYZ, whom fans first saw on the drama Resident Playbook. On May 16, News1 reported that HI-BOYZ will be taking the stage on the show soon.

The drama is coming to a conclusion this week, but it seems that this boy group has only just started its journey. Hearing the news about the group's debut on M! Countdown sparked a range of reactions from the fans. From took to social media to share their delight and even some humorous comments at the news.

"HI BOYZ REUNION OMG," tweeted a fan on X.

Some fans' reaction to the news was also laced with humor. In the drama, the group was reportedly active in the early 2010s, after which they disbanded. Many fans began reacting to the news as if the band truly exists in real life. Here's how the reactions developed:

"a reunion after all these years?? they really pulled us right back into 2013. this is actually emotional," joked a fan.

"Um Jay, Top Key & Bin irl," commented another fan.

"MY FAVOURITE NUGU GROUP," added a netizen.

Several users played along, expressing their excitement, and talking about who their bias is from the group. Here are a few more reactions from the netizens:

"ohhhhh my bias is Top Key," said a user.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHA i love this lore," wrote another user.

"Um Jae!!!! Don't you have shifts to do? Anyways we'll be supporting Hi-Boyz," added a fan.

Who are the HI-BOYZ members from Resident Playbook?

HI-BOYZ is a fictional boy group consisting of TXT members Yeonjun and Soobin, and Kang You-seok. This boy group first made its appearance in the drama Resident Playbook. Kang You-seok plays the character Um Jae-il, and he revealed in last week's episode (May 10, 2025) that he was a part of a boy group named HI-BOYZ before and that, however, it has now disbanded.

The group was revealed in an episode as Um Jae-il sings the song When the Day Comes at a karaoke bar, and the group's members are shown in the music video. This fictional boy group had all the workings that a real-life boy group has — from group slogans, a debut date, to music show performances.

The group's mentions in Resident Playbook have also resulted in a lot of theories online. Fans have begun speculating as to the other two members' whereabouts and their time after the disbandment.

In related news, the finale episodes of Resident Playbook will air on May 17 and May 18, respectively.

