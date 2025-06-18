How old is Kelsey Grammer's wife? Age difference explored as 70-year-old actor is set to become a dad for the eighth time

Kelsey Grammer, known for his role in Frasier, is expecting his eighth child with his wife, Kayte Walsh. On June 17, 2025, the couple was exclusively photographed in London, England, by People magazine. Walsh had a baby bump and wore a long black dress.

The couple have an age difference of 24 years, as Kelsey Grammer is 70, and his wife, Kayte Walsh, is 46 years old. They have three children: Faith, Gabriel, and James. The actor also has four children from previous relationships.

Kelsey Grammer married Welsh on February 25, 2011, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. He has been married four times; his former wives are Doreen Alderman, Leigh-Anne Csuhany, and Camille Donatacci.

On June 17, 2025, a source told the Daily Mail that the actor is "thrilled" to welcome a new baby as it "reignited a spark" in the marriage, and he has been "incredibly supportive" of his pregnant wife.

"Kelsey is thrilled to finally have time to fully enjoy being a father all over again. He's been incredibly supportive of Kayte throughout this pregnancy, which, though unexpected, has reignited a spark in their marriage that they both needed," the source stated.

Last month, Kelsey Grammer talked about his regrets as a father

Kelsey Grammer attends a special screening of Paramount+'s "Frasier" Season 2 - (Image via Getty)

On May 8, 2025, Kelsey Grammer told People magazine that he neglected his first two kids. He has Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, and Greer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. Grammer stated that he was trying to make it up for them.

"I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two. I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up," the actor stated.

The 70-year-old actor stated that he regrets not being clear enough with his older kids and being too tolerant. He also shared that he's a tolerant father when it comes to his younger kids, and he has taught them about what's expected from them and how to act in a "social situation.

"I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones. I'm pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I'm clear about how there's certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you're going to be well-served in your life," he stated.

Kelsey Grammer then talked about his latest book, Karen: A Brother Remembers, which is about his sister Karen's murder in 1975. The Fraiser actor told the media outlet that his older kids hadn't read the book. However, he read out some sections to them and they seemed "interested."

According to People magazine's report dated May 2, 2025, Karen, who was 18 years old, was in Colorado Springs, working at a Red Lobster when spree killer Freddie Glenn robbed the place with two other men. They tortured Karen and murdered her on July 1, 1975. Karen Grammer's murder was covered in the ninth season of the Investigation Discovery series Homicide Hunter.

Karen: A Brother Remembers was published in May 2025.

