How old is Tini the chef of TikTok fame? All about the internet star as she's set to welcome twins with husband, Antoine Wright Jr

23-year-old TikTok chef and Next Level Chef alum Tineke Younger, who goes by the name Tini, made a unique pregnancy announcement on Friday. Tineke, alongside her husband, Antoine Wright Jr., conveyed to fans they were expecting twins.

The young culinary artist is originally from Maryland. Per Reality Tea, Tineke has not always been fascinated with cooking. She rather took an interest in cheerleading and other athletic activities, including lacrosse, and long and high jump in school.

In a December 2024 interview with Forbes, Tineke revealed:

"I have a learning disability, so my grades weren't the best."

Her knack for cooking developed during her junior year of high school after she joined a culinary program. Tineke "Tini" Younger eventually attended Frederick Community College's Hospitality, Culinary and Tourism Institute.

Tineke began documenting her cooking skills, recipes, and experiments on TikTok a few years ago. She would often cook for her then-boyfriend Antoine. In 2021, one of her videos blew up online, earning her internet recognition.

Antoine and Tineke met in 2019 through their friends' group. They got engaged in November 2023. Tineke shared the news with a carousel of photos capturing the moment Antoine went down on one knee to execute his surprise proposal for Tini. The pair tied the knot the following year in November.

In February 2023, Tineke joined Season 2 of Fox's Next Level Chef, with Gordon Ramsay, Richard Bais, and Nyesha Arrington as the show's mentors. Despite not winning the show, Tineke made it to the top eight among its 18 participants. Her inclusion on the show also helped her gain more exposure.

Tineke also published her cookbook titled Cooking for My Boyfriend in 2022, when she was 20. Before fame, Tineke also worked at several restaurants and other fast food chains, including The Wine Kitchen and McDonald's.

Tineke "Tini" Younger and her husband, Antoine Wright Jr. are expecting twins

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Tini began the video by declaring she would "put bun in the oven". She then playfully dragged her husband, Antoine, from the side and said his help was needed as it was a two-person job.

While adding flour to a large bowl, Antoine repeated the process twice, with Tineke stressing:

"Two is the magic number today."

The couple then proceeded to add warm water, salt, and yeast to the bowl. After mixing the ingredients, they cut the dough in half. Dropping further hints about her twin babies, Tineke said:

"So, this is one bun. But we're gonna have to split it. Make sure they're identical."

After baking the buns, Tineke and Antoine opened the oven's door together to check the results. However, only one bun was shown at first, with a small black announcement board that read, "Bun in the oven 2025". Tineke said:

"That's not right."

The pair opened the oven door one more time to reveal two buns inside, with a new reveal sign, reading, "2 buns in the oven 2025".

To make the announcement more prominent, Tineke "Tini" Younger took to her IG Stories to share an image of her ultrasonography, evidently showing the young chef was expecting twins.

