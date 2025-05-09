Teen Mom: Pregnant Mackenzie McKee reveals major update about the gender of her twins

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee has shared a significant update about her pregnancy. In the May 8 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 30-year-old reality TV personality and her fiancé, Khesanio Hall, hosted a gender reveal party for their unborn twins.

Surrounded by family and friends — including her three children Gannon, 13, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7 — McKee found out she is expecting two baby girls. The celebration, held with a “Goals or Bows” theme, featured soccer balls filled with colored smoke, kicked by Hall to unveil pink clouds, confirming the couple will be welcoming girls.

McKee, who conceived via IVF, had previously revealed her pregnancy during an April 2025 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Known for her time on Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant, McKee continues to share her journey on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, airing Thursdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee shares pregnancy timeline, health updates, and IVF journey

Before the gender reveal, Mackenzie McKee had already shared multiple updates with fans regarding her pregnancy through social media and television appearances. During an Instagram Q&A on April 8, McKee addressed a fan question about her due date. She responded,

“I carried my singletons to 36–37 weeks only. I’d love to try and make it past next month into June🙏 32–34 weeks is my goal.”

Her statement highlights her hopes of maintaining a healthy pregnancy length for her twins, despite the higher risks associated with multiple births. Mackenzie McKee also discussed her experience managing diabetes during this pregnancy. She has type 1 diabetes and shared that this pregnancy has been very different from her previous ones.

“This pregnancy is unlike the last 3. I have an insulin pump and Dexcom, along with a great diabetic care team. My sugars are not only great, but the babies are super healthy and growing perfectly 🙏,” she said.

McKee and Hall got engaged in June 2024. Speaking to People at the time, McKee emphasized the strong bond between Hall and her children.

“My kids are raised by Khes. So he is security for all of us. The hero that came to our rescue. I love his love for them. It’s not just a stepdad relationship, it’s a true love deep in his heart. I know my kids wouldn’t want life any other way than for Khes to be a part of it forever,” she said.

Key details about Mackenzie McKee’s twin pregnancy

Mackenzie McKee, a central figure on Teen Mom, hit a significant milestone in her pregnancy this April. In a video posted to Instagram on April 8, she revealed she had reached 24 weeks, also known as “viability week.” The video featured McKee dancing with excitement. In the caption, she wrote,

“Each week is a new week to dance through. We made it to 6 months 🙏 #twins.”

The milestone marks the point at which the twins would have a higher chance of survival if born prematurely. The Teen Mom star conceived the twins after undergoing IVF, following a previous tubal ligation.

The moment McKee and Hall discovered the pregnancy was captured during season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Upon seeing the positive pregnancy test, McKee told Hall, “Khes you’re going to be a dad!”

On The Drew Barrymore Show, aired in April 2025, McKee confirmed the pregnancy involved twins. She revealed, “There’s two in there,” during a filmed segment.

McKee explained that raising teenagers means gradually relinquishing control, as they begin to face the world on their own. She highlighted the importance of staying connected through honest communication, especially with her oldest child, Gannon, as a way to guide him through real-world challenges.

“I want to be 10 steps ahead. Because whether we think they are being exposed to this stuff or not, unfortunately when you send them out to the real world, they are. So I feel like it’s my job as a mom to teach my now preteens how to survive out there,” McKee stated.

During the April 24 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, an emotional scene unfolded as McKee and Hall visited the grave of McKee’s late mother, Angie Douthit, to share their pregnancy news. In a confessional, McKee recalled trying to stay composed, thinking she would remain strong while telling her mother about the baby. She said,

“Then I just lost it. My mother was there every step of the way with all three pregnancies and it has been extremely, mentally tough to not even get to call her and tell her it’s twins.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs every Thursday on MTV.

