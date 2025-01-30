"Two years ago" — Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell reveals she has no communication with daughter Carly

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns for part two of its third season on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET on MTV. Ahead of the premiere, Catelynn Lowell shared an emotional update about her relationship with her biological daughter Carly, whom she placed for adoption in 2009.

"The last time I saw Carly was, like, two years ago,"

Lowell revealed in an interview with US Weekly on January 29 that she currently has no communication with her eldest child. Carly's adoption was initially open, allowing Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, annual visits and updates, but over time, that arrangement changed.

Now, as Carly nears adulthood, Lowell has come to terms with the fact that the adoption has become closed. While struggling with the situation, Lowell remains vocal about her experience, advocating for adoptees and hoping to reconnect with Carly in the future.

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell opens up about adoption struggles

Catelynn Lowell has been a key figure in Teen Mom since its inception, sharing her journey of placing Carly for adoption in 2009. At the time, she and Tyler Baltierra made the decision, believing it was the best choice for their daughter's future. Over the years, as Carly grew older, the dynamic shifted.

"They basically have closed the adoption on us."

Lowell said, expressing the emotional difficulty of no longer being able to communicate with her daughter. The reality star, now 32, has spent the past two years educating herself on the experiences of adoptees, gaining insight into what may help children in similar situations.

"I'm speaking to lots of adoptees, and I am learning what would've helped them, what would've benefited them,"

Lowell explained. Through this process, she has developed a deeper understanding of adoption's long-term impact, emphasizing the importance of education for prospective birth parents. She advised,

"If you're going to make this decision ever in your life, be knowledgeable about what you're making."

Lowell, who shares three other daughters—Nova, 10, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 3—with Baltierra, faces challenges explaining Carly's absence to her younger children. The topic is particularly confusing for Nova, who has voiced her frustration about not being able to have a relationship with her older sister.

"Nova's response was, 'Well, that's dumb. We should get to see her and talk to her.'"

Lowell recalled that while she has faced personal struggles with the situation, her priority remains respecting Carly's wishes. The Teen Mom star emphasized that if Carly still wants contact but cannot have it, she will continue to fight for that connection as long as possible unless Carly herself decides it is too difficult to maintain.

Throughout the situation, Baltierra has remained a pillar of support. While deeply affected by the circumstances, their relationship has not suffered. "It affects him deeply too," Lowell noted, adding that when one of them is struggling, the other steps in to provide support.

"We went through it with each other. … When one of us is really down and struggling, the other one is there to talk and kind of make sense and help each other."

Despite the difficulties, Lowell continues to advocate for birth parents and adoptees, using her platform to raise awareness about the complexities of adoption.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns with new drama

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is set to return with part two of its third season, continuing to follow the lives of longtime cast members as they navigate motherhood and personal struggles. The first half of the season concluded on September 12, 2024, with episode 15, and the series will resume with episode 16.

The upcoming episodes of Teen Mom will highlight major milestones and challenges, including Amber Portwood's ongoing attempts to mend her fractured relationship with her daughter, Leah. In the season trailer, Portwood expresses frustration, saying she still hasn't talked to Leah, while Leah appears unwilling to reconcile, stating,

"At this point, I don't want Amber to step up."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

