Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3: Release date, cast, where to watch, and more

Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET on MTV. This is the latest installment of the Teen Mom spinoff show and is expected to reprise fan-favorite cast members in a journey filled with drama and nostalgia set against the backdrop of Colombia in South America.

The upcoming season of Teen Mom Family Reunion was confirmed by MTV earlier this month. MTV also released a series trailer earlier this month, on February 19.

Teen Mom Family Reunion release date and time across all regions

Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of the upcoming season across different countries and timezones.

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) Wednesday, March 13, 2024 8 pm West Coast of the US (PT) Wednesday, March 13, 2024 5 pm Midwest of US (CT) Wednesday, March 13, 2024 7 pm Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, March 13, 2024 6 pm Alaska (AKT) Wednesday, March 13, 2024 2 pm Hawaii (HT) Wednesday, March 13, 2024 4 pm London (BST) Thursday, March 14, 2024 12 am France (CEST) Thursday, March 14, 2024 1 am Germany (CEST) Thursday, March 14, 2024 1 am Spain (CEST) Thursday, March 14, 2024 1 am Japan (JST) Thursday, March 14, 2024 9 am India (IST) Thursday, March 14, 2024 5:30 am South Korea (KST) Thursday, March 14, 2024 9 am Australia (AEST) Thursday, March 14, 2024 11 am

Fans of the show can use the above table to check the respective release time across their time zones.

Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3 cast

Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite couples back in season 3, including Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney as well as Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra.

Jade Cline and her husband Sean Austin, Cory Wharton and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, Cheyenne Floyd and her husband Zach Davis, Kayla Sessler and her boyfriend Ryan Leigh, and Mackenzie McKee and her partner Khesanio Hall are also expected to make appearances, according to Pop Culture.

Stars like Briana, Leah Messer, and Kiaya Elliot—all single moms—can be expected to add interesting experiences. The season 3 cast list noticeably lacks Amber Portwood, whose existence is not noted.

Is there a trailer for Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3?

Yes! MTV released the trailer for the third season on its official YouTube channel on February 20, 2024. In the trailer for the upcoming season, the parents face and overcome obstacles in their relationships with the help of professionals, Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez.

The ensemble looks to one another for support in addition to the coaches. Caitlyn alludes to romantic moments in the teaser, implying that being apart from children kindles passion. Seeing these parents handle the intricacies of unfiltered emotions, love, and family dynamics while thousands of miles away from home is a delight for onlookers.

Where to watch Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3?

All the episodes of the upcoming season will be airing exclusively on MTV. Apart from the upcoming season, all the Teen Mom series and spinoffs are available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

What's the latest buzz around Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3?

Teen Mom is still going strong, in spite of early skepticism and plans for cancellation. With its characteristic mix of heartbreak, drama, and victory, the upcoming season is sure to enthrall viewers once more.

Season 3 of the MTV show, in contrast to season 2, promises nostalgia and new perspectives as the moms focus on rekindling passions and patching past wrongs.

According to Pop Culture, the cast of Teen Mom is traveling to Cartagena, Colombia, for the first-ever foreign run of the show, which will consist of 12 episodes.

Viewers may anticipate difficulties for Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge when they tackle deep-rooted issues. In the meantime, Maci Bookout-McKinney made the trip less of a holiday when she sobbed to a relationship counselor in a therapy session, expressing that she still feels hurt and resentment from her husband Taylor's cruel parenting comments.

