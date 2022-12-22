How old is Jade Cline and Sean Austin’s daughter? Teen Mom couple’s wedding details and future plans explored

MTV star Jade Cline is making wedding and baby plans with her fiancé Sean Austin. The pair have a 5-year-old daughter named Kloie Kenna Austin.

They have been in the limelight since 2019, when Jade appeared on two Teen Mom franchise shows, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2.

Jade and Sean got engaged in July 2022, which featured in The Next Chapter episode 8, after years of dating and fighting with Jade’s mom Christy over various topics. In her recent interview with E! News, Jade shared that the couple would get married next year in October and have already locked in their venue and all the other wedding requirements.

Jade Cline and Sean Austin are also planning to have a baby in 2023 after their wedding and Jade’s college graduation. In the interview, Jade said,

"I feel like I have the dream person. I couldn't imagine living my life or spending the rest of my life with anybody else."

Jade confessed in the interview that she and Sean were very young when they had Kloie and wanted their second baby's birth to be more planned and structured.

What did Jade Cline share about her relationship with Sean Austin?

Over the past couple of years, Jade and Sean have had their fair share of ups and downs because of Sean's substance abuse problems. They even broke up once due to the same.

In the interview, Jade shared that they are two different people now as compared to their first season of Young and Pregnant. In early 2022, Sean spent four months in rehab while Jade spent that time in therapy for their mental health.

Jade shared that during that time she was scared and said:

"I had this fear in my head when he got home. Are we going to be two completely different people that have just grown apart? Are we're gonna just move on apart or are we going to grow more together?"

However, she said thaat Sean completely changed into the person Jade knew he could be. Jade also said that she was glad that she never turned her back on him and kept her faith. The pair are now planning their second child together because they do not want their kids to be very far apart in age.

Relationship timeline of Jade Cline and Sean Austin

Jade Cline and Sean Austin met each other in 8th grade and were just friends before starting a relationship. The pair welcomed their first daughter in 2017 when Jade was just 19.

They appeared in front of cameras in 2018 via the popular MTV show Young and Pregnant when Sean was addicted to drugs.

Sean grew sober for some time but began consuming drugs again, which led Jade to break up with him in 2019 while shooting Teen Mom 2. In 2022, Jade Cline shared that Sean was completely clean now and was like a totally different person. They rekindled their romance in the same year.

Jade's mother Christy has had an objection to their relationship for many years, but in a recent episode of The Next Chapter she shared that all of them are fine now.

Sean and Jade will next be seen together on MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Reunion Part 2, which airs on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

