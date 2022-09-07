"Shut up Rachel!!": Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Rachel as she fights with her sister

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Rachel planned to go to St. Augustine's Beach with her mother to celebrate her birthday. She also invited her sister Malorie Beave, who decided to take a few days off work. Malorie confirmed with Rachel if she wanted to invite her mother. However, Rachel felt that everything would be fine.

Malorie discussed with her mother how Rachel had not worked a job since she was 16 and did not have a high school degree. They feared the consequences of Noah breaking up with her. The sisters were still happy to go on tour, but after Malorie said she could not drive for 8 hours straight and needed someone to drive halfway, things got a bit heated.

The sisters fought a lot, and Rachel asked Malorie to leave her house. Malorie slammed Rachel for being a stay-at-home mom while Rachel boasted about how her man made $4000 every month. She also said that while Malorie left her kids with her mom daily, Rachel took care of her kids by herself. Rachel also revealed details about her preparation for a GED exam to graduate high school at 20.

Rachel asked her mother not to accompany her on the trip to avoid confrontation. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans asked Rachel to stop talking because she always fought with someone and slammed her for being financially dependent.

Jah.Lyshae @Jahmeisha1 #YoungAndPregnant Rachel does NOT need to be on the show. Wtf was that rant about “idc if I’m a bum, because my man not” …that wasn’t even the worst of what she said. 🤦🏾‍♀️ Young girls should NOT be watching her, smh #YoungAndPregnant Rachel does NOT need to be on the show. Wtf was that rant about “idc if I’m a bum, because my man not” …that wasn’t even the worst of what she said. 🤦🏾‍♀️ Young girls should NOT be watching her, smh

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slammed Rachel on Twitter for fighting with her sister and her general attitude. They did not like the fact that Rachel took pride in not working.

Tor Tor 🦎♊️ @Catchthenewt . Sounding like Rochelle on Everybody Hates Chris 🤣#YoungAndPregnant Rachel bragging on somebody else check. Sounding like Rochelle on Everybody Hates Chris Rachel bragging on somebody else check 😂😂. Sounding like Rochelle on Everybody Hates Chris 😭🤣#YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/ofXWmvNTTw

d @storytellerd10 Rachel is yelling and tells everyone they need to find their inner peace… no one was even there and she was still going off #YoungAndPregnant Rachel is yelling and tells everyone they need to find their inner peace… no one was even there and she was still going off #YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/7leMCssieb

DeeBee @DWilliamsss Blink and you’ll miss the moment Rachel and Mallory went from giggling to squawking cause I stg I rewound this shit 3 times already #YoungandPregnant Blink and you’ll miss the moment Rachel and Mallory went from giggling to squawking cause I stg I rewound this shit 3 times already #YoungandPregnant

𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾🦋🫧 @lovelymari_1 Rachel is a proud bum lmao she bragging about someone else’s money🤣 girl please.. #YoungAndPregnant Rachel is a proud bum lmao she bragging about someone else’s money🤣 girl please.. #YoungAndPregnant

court🍯. @forever_lashaun #YoungAndPregnant Madisen and Rachel love talking about what other folks don’t have and DON’T HAVE SHIT.. i’m confused Madisen and Rachel love talking about what other folks don’t have and DON’T HAVE SHIT.. i’m confused 😭#YoungAndPregnant

J @janetca8 Stay at home mom is one thing but Rachel relies on her mom for taking care of her kid and lives off Noah’s cheque #YoungAndPregnant Stay at home mom is one thing but Rachel relies on her mom for taking care of her kid and lives off Noah’s cheque #YoungAndPregnant

𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾🦋🫧 @lovelymari_1 Rachel always gotta fuck shit up shut the fuck up for once damn girl!!! Funny how she calls her sister a bum but she one herself!🤣🤣 … #YoungAndPregnant Rachel always gotta fuck shit up shut the fuck up for once damn girl!!! Funny how she calls her sister a bum but she one herself!🤣🤣 … #YoungAndPregnant

court🍯. @forever_lashaun 🤣#teenmomyoungandpregnant #YoungAndPregnant Rachel, that ain’t the flex you thought it was. Noah dumped your ass and when and married someone else. You can’t be NO BUM honey living off a providing man Rachel, that ain’t the flex you thought it was. Noah dumped your ass and when and married someone else. You can’t be NO BUM honey living off a providing man 😭🤣#teenmomyoungandpregnant #YoungAndPregnant

A recap of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 Episode 22

Last week on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, the cast went to LA for a photo shoot, but things did not go as planned. Rachel's 20th birthday was on the same weekend as the tour, and she was not planning to come. This led to an argument between her and Kayla, who called out Rachel for being delusional and jumping from one boyfriend to another.

Madisen tried to stop the fight and told the girls to take care of their kids, which backfired, and everyone started to quarrel with Madisen.

During the tour, the women tried to leave the bitterness behind, but Rachel pointed out at the dinner table that Kayla was to blame for everything. Kayla said she was not a bully, and Rachel took things very far. Rachel felt everybody ganged up against her at the dinner.

The episode description reads,

"The Mums are all invited to LA for a photo shoot, but a misunderstanding leads to a fight that pits Kayla and Rachel against each other. Kayla gets upsetting news about her son Izaiah."

After she left, the women talked about each other's lives and cheered for Rachel's birthday despite her absence. They still went on to enjoy her birthday the very next day.

Kayla received a distressing phone call from her mother and son. The call stated that Luke's sister Chasidy had hit Izaiah, her 4-year-old son after he accidentally soiled his pants despite being potty trained. Her son was worried that his aunt would hit him again. However, Chasidy denied the allegations. Kayla decided to stay in LA because her son would be safer with his grandfather.

Season 3 finale of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will air on MTV next Tuesday, September 13, at 9 pm ET.

