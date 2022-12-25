Ashley Jones x Briana DeJesus feud: How did Teen Mom cast react to the “spitting” incident in Family Reunion?

MTV stars Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus will be seen fighting each other at the Teen Mom Family Reunion season 2 premiere, which will air next Tuesday, January 3, at 8 pm ET. In an extended preview of the first episode, Ashley is seen spitting on Briana’s face. Moreover, the two are attacking each other in the trailer of the show.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Family Reunion star Catelynn Lowell said that she was "blown away" after seeing the spitting incident and said:

"I feel like if I were to get spit on, all my morals, ethics, and values would fly out the window and fists start swinging. I feel like that’s natural. I feel like it was ridiculous for it to go that far."

Catelynn further added that she wanted people to "take away" the incident as the "true character" of Ashley.

The Next Chapter star Jade Cline also felt that Ashley spitting on Briana was "crazy" and said that the girls were not fist-fighting each other. Everyone in the room was trying to calm them down, and spitting "was just crossing the line." Jade felt that it came “out of nowhere” and threw everyone completely off. She also said:

"It wasn’t like someone was like aggressing [Ashley] and she felt a need to [spit] but I mean even spitting isn’t protecting yourself, you know what I mean? Like common sense."

It is unclear why Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus got into a fight in the first place.

Tension between Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus increased after Kailyn Lowry lost a legal battle against the latter

Fans have already seen the aftermath of the fight between the two young mothers. As Ashley Jones was “uninvited” to Cheyenne’s wedding on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter finale, she even refused to sit next to Briana on the reunion episode of the same show, which was shot two weeks after Family Reunion. They were already at odds with each other over their former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who lost a legal battle against Briana and was a friend of Ashley Jones.

At the time, Ashley had called Briana a "punk a** b**ch" as Kailyn was not allowed to appear in a Teen Mom 2 episode because of her rift with Briana. The cast members do not see any resolution plans between the two mothers. Catelynn said:

"I feel like it's kind of hard in just the fact of the matter, like okay… so that situation happened."

Jade also mentioned that they all tried to solve the conflict but it’s not going anywhere.

What happened between Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus on The Next Chapter reunion?

20 minutes before the first part of The Next Chapter reunion was shot, Briana refused to sit next to Ashley. She told the producer that she did not feel comfortable and that:

"I feel like this setup is not what I want it to be."

Briana also told her mother backstage that she was feeling anxious as this was the first time she had been seen since the Family Reunion episode. Following this, the cast had to shoot a group segment without her. In a social media post, Briana mentioned that she was "torn between the two-repeating history and going off or setting boundaries" and that she made the "right decision."

