Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra discloses childhood s*xual abuse 

Catelynn Balteirra, formerly known as Catelynn Lowell, first appeared on the popular reality series 16 and Pregnant, following which her journey was documented in its spinoffs, including Teen Mom, Teen Mom OG, and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

In the reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which aired on October 11, Catelynn made a heartbreaking announcement, confessing that she had faced s*xual abuse as a child, which then impacted her behavior growing up.

She discussed the incident without naming the assaulter and also the consequences she had to face in the wake of it despite being the victim. Catelynn was harassed at the tender age of 7 or 8, and after bottling it up for years, she was made to feel like she was at fault. Her husband, Tyler, had faced something similar too and had been candid about it.

Catelynn Baltierra came bearing traumatic news at the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion

Catelynn Baltierra and her partner Tyler appeared in the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion episode, where Catelynn made a tragic confession to hosts Drew Pinsky and Nessa. It was something she had never confessed to the cameras through her long-running stint in the franchise. Catelynn admitted she had been molested as a child, at the young age of "7 or 8."

She admitted that she kept it a secret from her near and dear ones, hesitant about how they would react. Catelynn Baltierra's relationship with her mother had been extremely turbulent, as previously documented. As she had predicted, she received a lot of backlash from her family, further snowballing her into a feeling of overpowering guilt.

"Her response to me was — she said that I sounded dumb as f**k." - Catelynn about her mother.

This point was confirmed by her husband, Tyler.

Owing to Catelynn's estranged relationship with her mother, she stated that she would often call out her mother's behavior, terming it "toxic." Her mother, April, went so far as to get the word tattooed on her, permanently branding her as toxic.

While she briefly discussed the incident, Catelynn never exposed the name of the person who wronged her to Drew or Nessa.

Catelynn expressed that Tyler was her support system since he himself was a victim of childhood s*xual abuse, making it easier for him to empathize with her trauma. Tyler also discussed his mistreatment in-depth throughout the Teen Mom season, attempting to get over it.

He shared the magnitude of the impact it had on him growing up, which made him a "hypers*xual" adult. Tyler also cited this as the reason Catelynn became a teen mom. He expressed that for years, he lived with the darkest thoughts and even felt suicidal, and his only ray of sunshine, the one that, in his opinion, saved his life, was Catelynn.

Tyler also proclaimed his undying love for her, describing his perspective on the teen mom and his high school sweetheart in a heartwarming way.

"You will meet the most purest example of love that you’ve ever felt or witnessed in your life because of her,” he continued. “She will show you how you truly are worthy of love. She’ll prove to you why you weren’t supposed to die that day." - Tyler said about Catelynn

They've faced some truly trying times while growing up and still stand strong as each other's rocks, doing everything in their power to provide themselves and their kids with the happiest life possible.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts or facing mental health issues, immediately contact 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The hotline is free of charge and functions 24/7. Other ways to get in touch include visiting 988lifeline.org or messaging "STRENGTH" to 741741.