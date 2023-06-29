What to expect from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2? 

MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is making a big return to the small screen and will be aired on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the channel. The series will have Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will also feature Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney as cast members.

The upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will also showcase some of the challenges parents face while trying to give their kids a good upbringing. It will also see some family disputes, drama, and controversies. The trailer of the show was released on June 27, 2023, and it gives viewers a hint about all the drama and feuds the season will see.

In the trailer, Jade and Ashley are shown to be under stress as they prepare for their wedding to Sean Austin and Bar Smith, respectively. Brianna also relocated to Florida, and her daughters Nova and Stella seem to be getting comfortable in the new hows. The trailer shows them adapting to the new schedule. Apart from this, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have also moved to Michigan.

A new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will show teen moms coping with personal issues and drama

The first season of the show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, was released in September 2022 and told the story of teenage girls who became mothers. It showed their struggles with getting pregnant at a young age, the health issues, and the family drama that comes with it. As they are back with another season, there is more drama to unfold.

In the trailer, Maci is seen sharing her current relationship with Ryan Edwards, with whom she has a son named Bentley. She spoke about how after years of feuding with her ex, the two are now in a good place and are focusing on co-parenting. She said that she and Ryan are getting along. Maci will share a few details about her ongoing medical issues.

The trailer of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 also demonstrated how Cheyenne and Ashley seem to be trying to make good relations with each other. This was very surprising for fans as the two had a lot of feuds in season 1. Cheyenne told Ashley that she was hoping the two of them could have a conversation.

However, Ashley's response wasn't something she'd expected.

"I really don't have anything to say to you," Ashley told her.

Apart from this, another storyline will focus on Leah's coping with her breakup with her fiance Jaylan Mobley. The couple decided to separate in October 2022 owing to some differences. Since then, she has been struggling with dating again, and in the upcoming episode, she will clarify if she is ready.

The show will demonstrate her complicated relationship with her father, and whether will they be able to resolve it in this upcoming season or not.

Each cast member's story will be shared through the show, along with how they cope with the issues. During this season, the show will focus on teenage women parenting their children and the struggles that come with it. It will also show how they balance their relationships with family and friends.

The show is executive produced by MTV and 11th Street Productions, which includes Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage, Larry Musnik, Benjamin Hurvitz, and Melissa Tallerine. Besides MTV.com and the MTV App, fans can also watch the upcoming episodes of the show on Paramount+.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere on MTV on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

