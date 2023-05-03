How to watch 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards? Release date, streaming details, and more

The MTV Movie & TV Awards is one of the most highly anticipated award shows of the year. It's a night filled with entertainment, fashion, and most importantly, recognition of the best performances in movies and television. The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards event will be held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. This means that the show will air live on MTV, on the same day, starting at 8:00 pm ET.

Streaming details for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release date and streaming details of the show.

If you don't have cable, don't worry! There are plenty of streaming options available to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. You can watch the show live on MTV's official website, or on the MTV app. However, you will need a cable provider login to access the live stream. If you don't have a cable provider login, you can still watch the show live on streaming platforms like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. These platforms offer a free trial, so you can sign up and watch the show for free.

The red carpet is a significant part of any award show, and the MTV Movie & TV Awards is no exception. The red carpet is where all the celebrities show off their fashion choices and talk about their upcoming projects. The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet will start at 6.30 pm ET, and you can watch it live on MTV's official website and on the MTV app.

Hosted by actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore, the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will feature big moments and huge movie stars, promising an unforgettable night for fans. The performers at the MTV Movie & TV Awards have also been top-notch, with acts like Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, and Ariana Grande gracing the stage. We can expect some amazing performances at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards as well.

MTV has released the nominees for the 2023 Movie & TV Awards, featuring some of the biggest names in film and television. The nominees for Best Show at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were recently announced, and they include Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Wednesday, Wolf Pack, Yellowstone, and Yellowjackets.

Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Movie are Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Nope, Scream VI, Smile, and Top Gun: Maverick. These films represent a diverse range of genres, from action and adventure to drama and horror. It will be interesting to see which nominees take home the coveted awards at the event.

The awards also feature categories for Best Performance in a Show and Best Performance in a Movie, with notable names such as Michael B. Jordan, Selena Gomez, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Christina Ricci among the nominees.

In addition to recognizing the best performances and shows, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will also honor heroes and villains in film and television. Nominees for Best Hero include Diego Luna, Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, and Tom Cruise. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, M3GAN, and The Bear are among the nominees for Best Villain.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will also feature categories for Best Comedic Performance, Breakthrough Performance, Most Frightened Performance, Best Kick-Ass Cast, and more.

In conclusion, the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to be one of the most exciting events of the year, with amazing performances, tough competition, and of course, incredible fashion. Whether you watch it on cable or stream it online, don't miss out on the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Keep an eye on the nominees, host announcements, and get ready for a night full of entertainment on mtv.com.

