What is Bell's Palsy? Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Catelynn Lowell diagnosed with serious medical condition

Tonight, November 8, on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 1 episode 10), Catelynn Lowell was seen being admitted to the hospital due to intense ear pain and a numb tongue. Later on, it was revealed that she had Bell's Palsy, which was what triggered a change in her facial features, as noted by her husband Tyler.

Bell's Palsy is a serious medical condition that causes sudden muscle weakness on one side of the face, resulting in a slight droop in facial features. It is a viral infection that can occur at any age.

Catelynn had to spend two nights at the hospital, and during that time was seen worrying about her husband having to take care of their three children alone.

Catelynn Lowell was prescribed steroids following her Bell's Palsy diagnosis

The symptoms of Bell's Palsy include increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side of the face, loss of taste, headache, drooling and excess saliva in the mouth. In some rare cases, the condition is seen on both sides of the face.

Being a viral infection, Bell's Palsy is often caused by flu, infectious mononucleosis, mumps, as well as hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

For recovery, people are given eye drops for the eye on the affected side and are advised to wear goggles to prevent them from being scratched.

Catelynn had to be hospitalized after she experienced sharp ear pains and numbness in her tongue. She was subsequently advised by her doctor to get an MRI done.

While The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star was initially worried about the test reports, she was later relieved to hear that she did not have a brain tumor or leison. In the episode, she also confessed to being a hypochondriac.

After she returned home from her short stay at the hospital, Catelynn told her husband that she had been given steroids for recovery.

Recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 10

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Brianna was seen moving out of her mother's house and into her own apartment with her two daughters. While Brianna's mother was not too emotional about seeing her leave, she did tell her that she loved her.

Amber was still in shock after losing her son James' custody to her ex-boyfriend. She went to her big family home after three years with Leah and Leah's father Gary. They were appalled to see the condition of the house, which had no beds, a stench of urine, and a broken bathtub. Gary told Amber that she should have called CPS on James while he lived there.

Jade and Sean took Kloie on her first day of school. Jade cried after dropping her off and said that she did not want Kloie to grow up too soon.

The description for the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter read:

"Catelynn is hospitalized so Tyler is left juggling the three kids; Briana moves out of her mom's house; Amber is devastated and shocked with the state in which Andrew left her house. Jade is super emotional on Kloie's first day of school."

MTV airs Teen Mom: The Next Chapter every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. The episode is also made available on the MTV website one day after the television broadcast.

