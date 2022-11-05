"Floored by lack of empathy for the Jewish": Jones College Prep Halloween costume video scandal explained as principal is suspended in wake of outrage

Joseph Powers, the principal of Jones College Prep High School, has been suspended after a student wore a German soldier’s uniform to school on Halloween.

An investigation into the same has since been launched by Pedro Martinez, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools. Netizens have been outraged by the incident after a video of the same went viral. A Twitter user took to the platform to say that she was "floored by the lack of empathy for the Jewish children."

A concerning video of a Jones College Prep student wearing a costume of what seems to be a Nazi soldier has gone viral on social media. Other students went on to boo him as he stood in the Halloween parade.

alex @tmg__alex at the end of the school day, a costume contest was held during a free period. david signed up and was allowed to walk on the stage, where he did the nazi goosewalk as well as the nazi salute (video below). the principal pulled him aside (photo) to talk to him about his outfit. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… at the end of the school day, a costume contest was held during a free period. david signed up and was allowed to walk on the stage, where he did the nazi goosewalk as well as the nazi salute (video below). the principal pulled him aside (photo) to talk to him about his outfit. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5W2ZMO9Okw

The principal later attempted to defend the student. On Monday, October 31, 2022, Powers explained in a note to the staff that the boy was wearing a Communist-Era East German soldier costume. Powers wrote that he tried explaining to other students the "context and time period of the uniform." However, the student wearing the uniform had "apparently" told people that it was from the 1940s.

“I tried to explain the context and time period of the uniform to the students who spoke with me, but apparently the student who wore the uniform may have told people it was from the 1940s.”

ladySmolini wants you to get your gd booster shot @lady_smolini @tmg__alex Alum here. This is disgusting. If you haven’t already, file an OSP complaint with the videos and emails you have attached. If lots of students file complaints and call the office, there is a higher chance of the investigation going well @tmg__alex Alum here. This is disgusting. If you haven’t already, file an OSP complaint with the videos and emails you have attached. If lots of students file complaints and call the office, there is a higher chance of the investigation going well

Maggie CH @MaggieinChicago @tmg__alex Srsly, google the uniforms… they look very similar. If we don’t know that wearing a uniform that appears to be a nazi is unacceptable, especially now, we’re completely out of touch. Ppl defending this kid need to learn abt intent vs impact. @tmg__alex Srsly, google the uniforms… they look very similar. If we don’t know that wearing a uniform that appears to be a nazi is unacceptable, especially now, we’re completely out of touch. Ppl defending this kid need to learn abt intent vs impact.

Summer Lynn @SlickbackSummer @tmg__alex As a 2013 alum it saddens me to see the direction that Jones has turned. I went to Jones BECAUSE of its diversity, acceptance and rigor. I just cannot believe the events that have transpired in the past few years. I also can’t believe Mr. Powers is STILL employed. @tmg__alex As a 2013 alum it saddens me to see the direction that Jones has turned. I went to Jones BECAUSE of its diversity, acceptance and rigor. I just cannot believe the events that have transpired in the past few years. I also can’t believe Mr. Powers is STILL employed. 😡

JFT @juliefroehlich6 @tmg__alex Administrators who protect this kind of behavior are on the wrong side of this incident. Thank you for sharing the story. Your tweet was the first I heard of this story. @tmg__alex Administrators who protect this kind of behavior are on the wrong side of this incident. Thank you for sharing the story. Your tweet was the first I heard of this story.

Sarah Gillespie @starlily_16 @tmg__alex @CarolSteps Dr.Powers trying to defend this with “accurate historical reference” instead of recognizing the harm being caused regardless of the actual clothing era is totally in line with everything I remember about him. I’m sorry y’all are still dealing with this @tmg__alex @CarolSteps Dr.Powers trying to defend this with “accurate historical reference” instead of recognizing the harm being caused regardless of the actual clothing era is totally in line with everything I remember about him. I’m sorry y’all are still dealing with this

elle rose 🐀 @scretladyspider @tmg__alex I don’t know how to feel about Twitter categorizing this as “college life” like sheesh this is awful I sure hope not @tmg__alex I don’t know how to feel about Twitter categorizing this as “college life” like sheesh this is awful I sure hope not

Timoteo 🏳️‍🌈 🇵🇷 🖖 @timoteochi @tmg__alex JCP (formerly Jones Commercial) alum here. After seeing and reading this, I'm disappointed in the administration trying to protect (and pretty much condone) this behavior. I feel that administration needs to be "retrained" to NOT condone this behavior. @tmg__alex JCP (formerly Jones Commercial) alum here. After seeing and reading this, I'm disappointed in the administration trying to protect (and pretty much condone) this behavior. I feel that administration needs to be "retrained" to NOT condone this behavior.

Bri P @BriPhi17 @tmg__alex @mammoncito Jones alum and I saw the tiktok regarding this situation yesterday and I was and still am appalled. This is literally so sick and to see people excusing his outfit and actions is mind blowing. @tmg__alex @mammoncito Jones alum and I saw the tiktok regarding this situation yesterday and I was and still am appalled. This is literally so sick and to see people excusing his outfit and actions is mind blowing.

Intergalactic Planetary @drbfg @tmg__alex Meanwhile, girls get sent home for tank tops with straps considered too narrow. WTAF. @tmg__alex Meanwhile, girls get sent home for tank tops with straps considered too narrow. WTAF.

Joseph Powers releases statement after matter goes viral online

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Jones College Prep principal sent an email to parents noting that the situation should have been handled differently. He wrote:

“As more information has come to light, including additional video of the incident and through conversations with our staff and students, we realize that this has greatly impacted our community and acknowledge that we should have handled the incident with greater care and communicated more clearly with the school community about the nature of the incident”

Powers also noted that the incident caused “harm” to the Jones College Prep students and that the faculty and student body identified the situation as “an act of antisemitism.”

Powers also announced that “special support staff” would be available for the students “to process the harm they’ve experienced.”

Since then, the Chicago Teachers Union has demanded that Powers must step down from his role. The student body has also scheduled a walkout on Monday to protest the handling of racial and ethnic discrimination at the educational institution.

On Friday, October 4, 2022, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced Powers’ immediate removal as the district’s investigation into the matter continues. They added that the incident was "completely inconsistent with our values as a school district." They continued:

“It also comes at a time when hateful speech and hateful attacks are on the rise, especially against Jewish Americans.”

This is not the first time Powers has found himself in hot waters. The principal was almost ousted earlier this year by the Local School Council. Powers was accused of ignoring problematic teachers and for doing almost nothing to take care of the culture of racial and gender-based discrimination at the school.

