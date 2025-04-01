"No one knows I'm pregnant, but I am" — Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Mackenzie McKee shares major update on her fertility journey

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Mackenzie McKee recently appeared on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, which was released on March 31, 2025, and revealed that she was expecting twins with her fiancé Khesanio Hall. The 30-year-old mother of three broke the special news on the show, telling host Drew Barrymore:

"No one knows I'm pregnant, but I am."

When Drew inquired if she would have twins, Mackenzie confirmed, saying:

"There's two in there."

Drew excitedly repeated the news and congratulated Mackenzie on meeting a "wonderful man," with whom she wanted to share this experience. She was pleased that Mackenzie wanted to raise the kids "in love," alongside the man she loved. When she asked the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star if she was excited about her journey, she jokingly answered, "It was planned."

Mackenzie is already a mother to three children — 7-year-old Broncs, 10-year-old Jaxie, and 13-year-old Gannon — whom she had with her ex-partner Josh McKee. She now looks forward to starting a new phase of her life with her twins after her in vitro fertilization journey was documented on the reality series.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alum Mackenzie McKee shares insight into her pregnancy

Mackenzie appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-star Briana DeJesus. She flaunted her baby bump and excitedly shared the news about her pregnancy. In one of the episodes of the reality show, earlier this month, Mackenzie was documented undergoing a double embryo transfer. At the time, viewers were unaware that the transfer was successful.

The segment featured Mackenzie using spoons to demonstrate the possibility of conceiving a child to Khesanio and her friend Cayla. She further explained that there was a chance she could end up having more children than twins.

"There's a two percent chance that these both split into two different babies. Now you got four," she said.

In an Instagram post shared on her official Instagram account on March 21, Mackenzie shared a still of herself undergoing the transfer with a cryptic message that said:

"Don't always know what the next chapter looks like, but excited to take this journey with you all!"

In another Instagram post, dated March 22, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alum explained she had to undergo IVF because she had her "tubes tied" when she was 21, referring to the tubal ligation she had seven years ago. However, after she met Khesanio, she realized she wanted to have another baby and "complete my family."

While reflecting on her co-parenting journey with ex, Josh, Mackenzie noted that it was not without hurdles as documented in the recent episodes of the MTV show. She criticized Josh's lack of involvement in their children's lives and praised Khesanio for staying by the kids consistently.

"What I want is for Josh to be more involved in their lives, but he's just not. These kids love their dad but Khes is also a dad now and he is consistency and he's been solid for two years. Josh and I were together for 10 years. I can't even tell you a month that my kids had something that was solid," Mackenzie explained.

Khesanio and the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star were engaged in 2024 after a beachside proposal. Since then, the couple has devoted their time and energy to expanding their family unit before planning their wedding.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs new episodes every Thursday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

