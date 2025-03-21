"Doing a great job" — Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans react to Ashley arranging Holly and Bar's video call

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 released episode 23, titled You Got Real Mommy Problems, on March 20, 2025. The segment saw Ashley arrange a call for Holly with her father, Bar Smith, who was incarcerated. While speaking to the cameras, Ashley said she wanted Holly to maintain a relationship with him, despite her own equation with Bar.

"I can feel how I want about Bar, but if Holly wants to talk to her dad and I think that it's not a danger to her. I think I should do everything I can to make that happen as her mother," she said.

Bariki, popularly known as Bar, was incarcerated in 2024 on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, and most prominently, for kidnapping and allegedly holding Ashley hostage in her Las Vegas home. However, Bar was released from a California jail on March 14, 2025, as reported by The U.S. Sun on March 17, 2025.

Ashley did not want her history with Bar to impact her 7-year-old in any way. Consequently, she contacted the DA, requesting a call from Bar "safely and lawfully." Soon after, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star received an email that allowed her to conduct "non-threatening communication" between Holly and Bar.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans on X praised Ashley for handling the situation well and sympathized with Holly for persevering.

"Hollie is such a cutie and Ashley youre doing a great job," a fan wrote.

"I really hate this for Holly! Bar never thinks about her when he makes these stupid decisions," another fan commented.

"Ashley’s daughter Holly is so sweet," a netizen tweeted.

Many Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans appreciated Ashley's efforts.

"I hope you guys can have a baby. and Ashlee I’m glad to see you putting your feelings besides away about bar so that your daughter can have a relationship with her dad that’s good to see. It was a good I can’t wait to see next week," a user reacted.

"Ashley has matured so much!" a person commented.

"Ashley is handing this situation so well," another fan wrote.

Other Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans said:

"“I’m also very grateful that you did this “ Holly is sooo adorbs," a person reacted.

"The fact that Holly is thriving through all this is amazing. Good job," another netizen commented.

"I’m confused why Ashley didn’t go through with divorcing bar while he was in jail…" one user posted.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 Episode 23: Holly thanks Ashley for arranging the video call with Bar

After receiving a reply from the DA's office, Ashley confessed it was "like a relief" that she could let Holly maintain her relationship with her father without "violating an order or whatever." When the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told Holly that she had successfully arranged a meeting with her father, Holly smiled and exclaimed:

"Thank you, Mommy!"

Ashley then explained that Holly would have a video call with Bar after dinner and that an in-person meeting was not possible. When she asked Holly if she knew why a face-to-face interaction would not be feasible, she said, "'cause they won't let us?" Ashley agreed and added they had to work with the options available to them.

Holly, however, was "grateful" that her mother did what she could and acknowledged she would not have been able to see her father even on video call if it were not for Ashley's efforts.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

