"I just feel like it should be official"— Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Amber’s daughter Leah wants stepmom Kristina to adopt her

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter aired its latest episode on March 13, 2025, featuring a conversation about Leah Shirley’s future. Leah, the 16-year-old daughter of Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley, spoke about her desire for her stepmother, Kristina Shirley, to adopt her.

Ad

"I want to be adopted because Kristina's been there my whole life. I just feel like it should be official. And it's more than a piece of paper to me," Leah stated.

The episode highlighted Leah’s reasons for considering adoption and the challenges involved in the process. Leah currently lives with her father Gary, stepmother, Kristina, and their daughter, Emilee. The discussion included concerns about Amber’s response to the adoption process and how it might affect Leah emotionally.

Ad

Trending

In this episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Gary also raised concerns about Leah’s well-being if anything were to happen to him, adding that Amber's involvement in Leah's life has lessened.

Leah shares her desire for adoption in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Ad

Leah explained her reasons for wanting Kristina to adopt her, talking about Kristina's consistent presence in her life. Despite her desire, Leah discussed the potential issues.

"I really want to do it, but I'm scared it would make Amber mad. I don't like being mean to people," she shared.

Gary talked to a lawyer about the legal process and told Leah that it could take up to a year or longer if Amber opposed the adoption.

Ad

"If we say something or do something, she might try to do stuff and make it harder," Leah shared.

She also discussed how hard the process might be on her emotions and said she wasn't sure if she should go ahead with it if the court process would take a long time. Gary encouraged Leah to discuss her feelings with a therapist to ensure she made the best decision.

Ad

"I know that your mom loves you, but for some reason she doesn’t know how to show it. But I want you to know that we’re here to help you and to be with you," Gary told Leah.

Gary and Kristina support Leah with her decision

Ad

As this episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter continued, Gary said that Amber had less involvement in Leah’s life, stating she had seen Leah only four times in the past year. He said that he was worried about Leah's future, especially in case something bad happened.

"If something happens to me, I don't see Amber being what Leah needs. I need to know if something happens to me, Leah is safe," he said.

Ad

Kristina also expressed her commitment to Leah

"I will do whatever she wants. Nothing will change the way that I love that girl," she shared.

Leah decided to take time to consider her options and consult with her therapist before moving forward.

What else happened in the episode?

Ad

Other episode highlights of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter included Ashley trying hypnotherapy to manage stress related to Bar's court case, while also facing setbacks with her nursing school re-entry. Briana discussed the possibility of having her tubes tied to avoid future unplanned pregnancies.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie's IVF plans were affected by Hurricane Milton, and she dealt with the absence of her ex, Josh, who failed to check on her and their kids during the storm.

Ad

Fans can watch the new episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, airing every Thursday on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback