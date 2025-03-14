Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 episode 21 recap: Mackenzie faces Hurricane Milton while Ashley explores hypnotherapy

The latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 aired on March 13, 2025. The show follows Mackenzie, Ashley, Briana, and Maci as they deal with personal challenges.

Episode 21 opened with Mackenzie getting positive news regarding her diabetes management, clearing her to begin IVF treatment. However, her plans were affected by Hurricane Milton, which hit Tampa, Florida, causing power outages and property damage. Mackenzie faced the storm while reflecting on the absence of her ex, Josh, who failed to check on her and their children during the crisis.

Meanwhile, Ashley sought new ways to handle stress related to her upcoming court case involving Bar. She decided to try hypnotherapy, aiming to find alternative coping mechanisms. This episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter also highlighted Briana considering tying her tubes and Maci supporting her son Bentley as he prepared for his driving test.

Mackenzie navigates Hurricane Milton in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2, episode 21, Mackenzie initially celebrated her controlled diabetes, preparing for IVF treatment. However, her focus shifted when Hurricane Milton approached Tampa. Despite warnings, Mackenzie, Khess, and her children decided to shelter in place. The hurricane forced her to pause her plans.

"It will be nice to make a baby that doesn’t come out of me smellin’ like his daddy’s chewin’ tobaccy," Mackenzie said.

As the storm hit, Mackenzie and her family lost power, navigating the dark with candles. After the storm passed, Mackenzie and Khess checked the damage. Reflecting on the experience, Mackenzie noted that Josh, her ex, had not checked in.

"I’m really disappointed in the father he’s being now," she said.

She also shared that Josh's involvement with their children had been minimal, with visits limited to twice a year. Mackenzie expressed concern about the impact of Josh’s absence on the kids, she mentioned that the kids are starting to catch on that their dad is a "deadbeat."

Ashley tries hypnotherapy to manage stress

In Las Vegas, Ashley focused on reducing her stress levels related to Bar's court case in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. She visited a hypnotherapist, hoping it would help her manage anxiety. During the session, Ashley expressed her desire for calmness. She shared that she want to be less stressed.

“I can make you less stressed or, you know, get you to a Kesha concert. Whatever you need,” the hypnotherapist said.

The hypnotherapist guided her through relaxation techniques, though Ashley struggled to fully engage in the process. Later, she faced another challenge when she received an email from her nursing school's dean. The message informed her that she could not resume her studies until the next semester, and even then, re-entry was uncertain.

Discussing her situation over dinner with a friend, Ashley reflected on her next steps. Her friend encouraged her and said she could handle the situation.

"When times get tough, we get tougher," Ashley's friend shared.

Despite the setback, Ashley resolved to stay productive in the coming months. The episode concluded with her contemplating ways to use her time effectively while waiting to return to nursing school.

After few days, Briana called her mother Roxanne and sister Brittany to discuss her consideration of having her tubes tied. She explained that she needed to "eliminate any chance of having another baby with someone like Luis or Devoin."

Watch new episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airing every Thursday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

