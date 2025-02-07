Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 episode 17 recap: Amber opens up about her ex Gary while Catelynn is unable to meet Carly

The latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 aired on February 6, 2025. It focused on two major storylines—Amber Portwood discussing her breakup with Gary Wayt and Catelynn Baltierra expressing frustration over not being able to see her biological daughter, Carly.

In episode 17, Amber reflected on her past relationships and mental health struggles. She initially claimed she might be pregnant but later admitted she had fabricated the scare to avoid filming. She also shared details about the trauma caused by her split from Gary Wayt.

Meanwhile, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra voiced concerns over their adoption arrangement for Carly on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The couple had been open about their complicated relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis. They accused the guardians of cutting off communication despite their previous agreement to maintain an open adoption.

What happened in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 episode 17

Episode 17 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 started with Catelynn and Tyler’s segment, focusing on their ongoing conflict with Carly's adoptive parents. Brandon and Teresa Davis adopted Carly when she was a baby, and while the arrangement was supposed to allow for continued contact, Catelynn and Tyler claimed the Davises gradually reduced communication over the years.

As Catelynn took to social media to vent about feeling ignored, she claimed that Teresa texted her, saying:

“The way that you speak about us online was very hurtful, so we're not going to be responding.”

Tyler defended their decision to discuss their feelings online, stating that they were simply sharing their story and nothing more. He emphasized that despite the lack of response, they would continue sending updates to Carly as promised.

Catelynn mentioned that she had sent gifts, including flowers and a blanket with photos of them, but later found out that Teresa had asked their adoption counselor to stop them from sending anything further.

The couple later met with their adoption counselor, Dawn, to discuss the situation. Tyler accused the Davises of “closing an open adoption with no explanation.” Catelynn got emotional and said:

“It does feel very closed… that does feel like you are putting a fine line in the sand of no more.”

Dawn pointed out that their status as reality TV stars gave them significant influence, adding that social media discussions could have unintended consequences. She suggested they take a step back, but Catelynn refused, saying:

“I will not stop reaching out… I will not stop sending her gifts.”

Dawn warned them that continuing to push might make things harder for Carly, who could feel caught in the middle. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Catelynn argued that they never had to give up a child and live with that reality forever, calling it unfair.

When Tyler asked how long they should “pause” communication, Dawn recommended giving the situation time to settle. However, Catelynn and Tyler remained firm that they would not stop trying.

Elsewhere in this episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber Portwood’s storyline focused on her struggles with personal relationships. Her ex, Gary Shirley, expressed frustration over her lack of communication regarding their daughter, Leah.

He stated that he had sent multiple messages to Amber without a response and questioned whether her bipolar disorder was affecting her behavior. He admitted:

“I want Leah to have a relationship with her mother… but at this point, it’s really not even enough to feel like it’s worth it.”

Amber then caused concern when she asked production to bring her a pregnancy test. Speaking to a producer off-camera, she said:

“I’m freaking out… Just pray for me that I wasn’t too much of a jack*ss.”

However, she later revealed that she never took the test and admitted that she had lied to avoid filming, saying she often made up excuses to get out of commitments. She said:

“You just lie to people and say, ‘I’m busy, I have this sickness.’”

The conversation in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode shifted to her breakup with Gary Wayt, whom she had been engaged to before their sudden split. Amber claimed that Gary had temporarily disappeared before ending the relationship, saying:

“I’m more than heartbroken. I’m f--ked up from what he did to me. We’re talking trauma.”

She also reflected on her struggles as a mother, noting that she had a strong relationship with her son James but felt disconnected from Leah. The episode ended with Amber reflecting on her role as a parent, stating:

“I’ve never been a mom that didn’t care. Just a f--ked up mom.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs every Thursday on MTV.

