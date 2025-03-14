Episode 21 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2, was released on March 13. The episode documented Leah, who had been featured on the show since season 1 premiered in 2010. Daughter of Amber and Gary, Leah declared that she wanted her stepmother, Kristina, Gary's present partner, to adopt her.

This was because Amber kept away from her for too long, to the point where the attorney called it a case of abandonment. Amber and Leah completely split after the former broke her engagement to Gary in 2011.

Co-stars of Amber, such as Jade and Cheyenne criticized her on a recent episode for her actions towards her daughter. They said she should've paid more attention to her daughter and less attention to her differences with Gary because they thought a man was replaceable, but children weren't. Fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter also came to X to react to Leah's wishes from the newest episode, which had her asking Kristina to adopt her.

"Whew, this convo with Gary, Kristina, and the Counsel is heavy. Amber is going to lose her sh*t. My heart goes out to Leah," said a fan.

"Hearing the attorney saying what Leah is going through with Amber is considered abandonment makes me so angry. Obviously we see from the show but how can a parent not want anything to do with their child. I hope Kristina adopts Leah," another fan said.

"Amber’s crashout going to be wild. Welp too bad, should have been a mother," added a third.

"Damn Amber … I can’t believe it got to this. Abandonment of the child??? She’s gonna be pissed, but are you being an active mother??????" wrote another.

Fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter were happy that Leah had Gary and Kristina because fans thought they really cared for Leah, while some anticipated that Amber would lash out upon losing Leah.

"I always liked Leah. She’s one of my absolute favs. She has came along way and I’m so proud of her," an X user wrote.

"Good for Gary and Kristina!! Leah deserves to have her wish at this point," another user wrote.

"Gary & Kristina are such great parents to Leah. It really is a miracle they both have Kristina. Amber is a joke," wrote one.

"Wow so happy for Leah, but this is gonna turn Amber world upside down!" commented one.

What Leah and Gary had to say about the situation on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2, episode 21

Talking about why Leah wanted her stepmom Kristina to adopt her, Leah, who is now 16 years old, told the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cameras that she wished so because Kristina had always been there her whole life. She added that making it official was more than a piece of paper for her. To fulfill Leah's wishes, Gary inquired about the adoption process to an attorney, then filled Leah in on the details, saying:

"If everything was to go smoothly, after filing paperwork, which you would have to sign some stuff, too, it could take three months. If Amber contests, then it could take, like, a year. It could take longer."

Gary warned Leah that if her biological mother contested their decision in court, the process could take longer. And if it prolonged to two years, there would be no point in even fighting for it because Leah would turn 18 and wouldn't need adoption. For this reason, Gary said he wanted to think their decision through.

Fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 can follow Leah on her official Instagram handle- @itsleahtime12.

