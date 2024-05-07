“I understand the quality of life” — Marlon Wayans speaks about losing nearly 60 loved ones including his parents and how he coped

Comedian Marlon Wayans is known for his goofy characters and slapstick humor, but his upcoming special, Good Grief, takes a more personal turn. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Wayans, 51, revealed that the special explores his experience with grief after losing nearly 60 loved ones, including both his parents, in a short span.

While the special will still have comedic moments, Wayans emphasizes it's more than "just funny." He describes it as a way to process his grief and find humor in difficult situations.

"I miss my parents dearly, but I’m a different human with my parents gone than I was when they were here. Now I’m a man. I don’t have parents anymore, so I live differently. I understand the quality of life," Wayans said.

This introspective journey stems from a period of immense loss. Wayans' father, Howell Stouten Wayans, died in April 2023 at 86. His mother, Elvira Alethia Wayans, died tragically in July 2020 at 81. These losses were just part of a larger wave of grief, with Wayans revealing he lost 58 loved ones within three years.

"It felt, like, biblical," Wayans shared.

Good Grief, a stand-up special, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2024.

Marlon Wayans discusses loss and growth in upcoming stand-up special

In his interview with The New York Times, comedian Marlon Wayans offered insights into his upcoming stand-up special, Good Grief, which will tackle themes of loss and personal growth. The interview explored the emotional toll of recent tragedies, including the deaths of both his parents. Wayans described his mother's passing as particularly difficult, saying,

"My mother’s death broke me. It shattered me into a million pieces, because that was my girl. I never got married, because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman."

Additionally, the interview mentioned that Wayans has observed an increase in his prayer practices.

While the special delves into the death of Wayans' parents, the interview reveals the broader context of the project. Wayans has endured the loss of 58 loved ones, including his friend and fellow actor Chadwick Boseman. He acknowledged that this significant number of losses became a catalyst for the special.

In the interview, Marlon Wayans also elaborated on how humor served as a coping mechanism, describing it as a way to "rescue" himself from depression during challenging times.

"I rescued myself from depression by learning to laugh in my worst circumstances. Losing my parents broke me, and I’m telling the audience, Here’s how you can survive this: Find humor in everything," he said.

The interview clarifies that despite the serious subject matter, Good Grief isn't devoid of Marlon Wayans' signature comedic style. He said that a majority of the special, roughly "an hour and five minutes" of its "hour and seven-minute" runtime, remains firmly in the realm of humor. However, Wayans acknowledged that the special incorporates moments of vulnerability, with "two to maybe three minutes of heart" scattered throughout.

Marlon Wayans expressed a deeper artistic purpose for the special, saying,

"I'm proud of this because it's going to make you feel. I think that's more important than making you laugh."

He emphasized the importance of emotional connection with his audience, stating a desire to "move somebody." While acknowledging his reputation for comedic eccentricity, Marlon Wayans positioned Good Grief as an opportunity for a more personal and impactful connection with viewers.

Social media tributes reveal Wayans' grieving journey

Marlon Wayans has been candid about his grief on social media. In April 2024, Wayans posted an Instagram post paying homage to his late father. The accompanying photo captured a joyful moment, with Wayans and his father sharing smiles and similar poses.

The caption acknowledged the one-year anniversary of his father's death but offered a message of resilience with the phrase "baby boy is doing alright." Wayans credited his father for introducing him to faith, which has become a source of strength during difficult times.

The post offered a glimpse into Wayans' personal transformation. While his mother's death left him feeling "broken and shattered," his father's death became a catalyst for rebuilding himself "wider, stronger, better." This rebuilding, Marlon Wayans said, finds support in his faith.

Marlon Wayans honored his mother on social media in March with a childhood photo. The caption expressed his gratitude for her role in shaping him into "an exceptional man, with a great heart and a loving soul."

