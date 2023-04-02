How many Wayans brothers are there? All about Howell Wayans children as patriarch dies aged 86

Patriarch of one of the US' most well-known families in show business, Howell Wayans, passed away at 86. The head of the Wayans family was married to the late Elvira Alethia, with whom he fathered 10 children—five daughters and five sons.

For the uninitiated, Howell was the father of one of the most influential Afro-American families that one can also consider a comedy dynasty. American writer and film score composer Dwayne Howell is the eldest son of Howell and Elvira, while Marlon, the actor and comedian, is the youngest child.

The Wayans family siblings: All about Howell and Elvira's children

As mentioned, Dwayne Howell is the eldest son of the famous show business family. He was born on July 20, 1956, in New York City, and has worked as a writer and film score composer on multiple productions. His credits include being a production assistant for series like In Living Color and My Wife and Kids. He has also served as a composer for Marlon, Struck, Dance Flick, and more.

The 64-year-old, Keenen Ivory, is Howell and Elvira's second son. Having been active in showbiz for over four decades, Keenen Ivory has worked as an actor, producer, director, and writer. His acting credits include appearances in movies like Most Wanted, Dance Flick, A Low Down Dirty Shame, and Scary Movie, which he also directed.

Diedre is the third child and the first daughter of Howell and Elvira, born on August 17, 1959. She has worked as a producer on A Polished Soul and Changing Steps with Belinda Baker and as a screenwriter on some projects. Diedre is the mother of actors Craig and Gregg.

American actor and comedian Damon Kyle was born on September 4, 1960. He has been actively working in the industry since the '80s. A four-time Emmy nominee for his work on In Living Color, Damon Kyle has also been seen in movies like The Last Boy Scout, Blankman, Bulletproof, and more. He has also been a member of Saturday Night Live's main cast for the 11th season. Howell and Elvira's third son is a father to four kids, including Damon Wayans Jr.

Born on October 16, 1961, Kimberly Nichole, aka Kim, is the fifth sibling. She has also been an active part of the industry since the early 1980s. The actress and comedian has appeared on TV shows like In Living Color, The Wayans Bros., Criminal Minds, Reckless, and many more.

Named after her mother, Elvira is the sixth child and third daughter born into the Afro-American show business family. She has worked as a screenwriter on productions like My Wife and Kids, The Anniversary Present, Celibacy, and What Do You Know. She is also the mother of actor Damien Dante and actress Chaunté.

Actress Nadia Yvette, born on January 20, 1965, is the seventh child in the family, younger than Elvira. Her only acting credit includes the 1988 blaxploitation parody I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, directed by Keenen Ivory, who also starred in it alongside other Wayans family siblings.

Devonne Chaunté, aka Vonnie, is the eighth child and fifth daughter of Howell and Elvira. She was born on April 25, 1966, and has worked as a screenwriter. She was also a production assistant on projects like Scary Movie 2 and My Wife and Kids.

Born on January 19, 1971, Shawn Wayans, Howell's fourth son, is a well-known actor, comedian, writer, and producer. He appeared in I'm Gonna Git You Sucka as a pedestrian. Over the years, he has collaborated with his siblings on multiple projects, including Don't Be a Menace, Scary Movie, Little Man, Dance Flick, In Living Color, and many more.

Marlon, a popular stand-up comic, actor, and writer, is the youngest Wayans sibling. Born on July 23, 1972, Marlon started his career as an actor with an appearance in I'm Gonna Git You Sucka. Throughout his career, he frequently collaborated with his older brother Shawn on productions like Don't Be a Menace, Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, White Chicks, Little Man, and Dance Flick. In 2017, the youngest Wayans sibling starred in a sitcom named after himself, Marlon.

