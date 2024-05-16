“I wanted to look presentable”- Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares her prison mascara hack and haircare routine

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, the Louisiana-born woman who was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother, recently shared her prison make-up routine. The 32-year-old shared videos of her prison mascara hack and haircare routine on her TikTok account on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

"When I was in county jail, I knew that I had court appearances coming up, so I wanted to look presentable. And so I had to actually make my own makeup," she said.

Gypsy-Rose grew up being mentally and physically abused by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. To escape her circumstances, Gypsy-Rose had her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, murder her mother. After cops found the mother's body, they began an investigation. Rose and Nicholas were found in Wisconsin. Blanchard, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to ten years in prison and served eight years before being released on parole.

She was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri on December 28, 2023. Since her release, she has become an influencer and has even appeared on numerous TV shows, including The View and Good Morning America. Meanwhile, Nick was sentenced to the death penalty.

"When I get super stressed out, I take it out on my hair" - Gypsy-Rose Blanchard about her prison hair routine

In her first TikTok video captioned "GRWM Part 1," Gypsy-Rose Blanchard admitted that her history with make up is not a long one, stating that before she went to prison, she was not allowed to wear any. She explained she had to become resourceful to create her own makeup, including mascara.

While applying foundation on her face, the 32-year-old stated:

"How I did that is, I had took toothpaste and broke a pen apart — like an ink pen — and mixed it together to make mascara and I would apply it with a toothbrush."

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard said that the "minty freshness" was "burning her eyes," but she wanted to look "decent and presentable" and continued to apply the makeshift toothpaste mascara. She added that she used coffee grounds to make ad hoc eye shadow due to its powdery texture.

In her second video, captioned "GRWM part 2 woman empowerment," Gypsy-Rose Blanchard admitted she used to clip off her hair using toenail clippers when she was stressed. She explained:

"A little-known fact about me is that when I get super stressed out, I take it out on my hair. So, they don’t have scissors in prison, so I would take toenail clippers and I’d go in the shower, and the more stressed out I’d be, I would take the toenail clippers and start clipping off more and more of my hair."

Blanchard also revealed she underwent a rhinoplasty in April. Talking about the cosmetic surgery, she explained she has a "predominant" bump due to genetics from her father's side of the family. She admitted she didn't feel hers was a feminine nose" and got "teased about it."

However, she added that she is very happy with "everything else that's on (her) body, and "would not change anything (else) about herself."

Upon her release from prison, the 28-year-old announced her e-book, Released: Conversations on The Eve of Freedom. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's life story spurred several films and TV shows, including the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest (2017) and the Hulu mini-series The Act (2019).

A series titled, Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up is set to premiere on the Lifetime TV network in June 2024.