In conversation with Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black star Bailey Tippen (Exclusive)

The second season of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black is now streaming on Netflix, returning with more turns and plot twists than ever. Bailey Tippen, who plays Sylvie, spoke to Sportskeeda about a wide variety of topics, chronicling her journey on the show.Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black does not shy away from darker themes and strong language. For an actor like Tippen, who is among the younger members of the cast, this wasn't shocking. She explained to Sportskeeda:&quot;It’s a lot of language. It’s a lot of language but I definitely feel like it works with the tone of the show. It’s about revenge, it’s about reclaiming power, it’s dark, it’s edgy. It’s definitely something that fits for this world. So, coming into it, I felt like it was appropriate.&quot;In fact, there is certainly a sense of camaraderie among the cast members of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, one that made Tippen feel at ease with the mature themes and uncomfortable subjects that are a part of the makeup of the show.Tippen described her on-screen big sister, Taylor Polidore (Kimmie), as someone who felt like a big sister on set and said:&quot;She’s amazing. I love working with Taylor. She’s really like a big sister on set.&quot;Ricco Ross, who plays Horace Belarie in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, may belong to a different age group, but Tippen was full of praise for him.&quot;Yeah, he’s very wise. A seasoned actor definitely. Great work ethic. So much you can learn from working with Ricco,&quot; she said.How did Bailey Tippen become a part of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black?Speaking with Sportskeeda, Tippen took us back to her audition and explained:&quot;So, I had auditioned for the role. I saw the role and I was like okay, I like her story and I love to put myself in for this. So I auditioned. And there’s this moment when you audition, you don’t really hear anything.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe remembers how ecstatic and delighted she was to become a part of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, streaming worldwide on Netflix.&quot;So, I didn’t pay it any mind. Maybe they’ll call me. We’ll see. And then, soon after I got the call. I was like OH MY GOSH. I was ecstatic to join and get started on this production,&quot; she added.As one may expect, working with Tyler Perry was a dream come true for the talented young actress. She further said:&quot;It’s been a dream to work with Tyler Perry. Especially being an Atlanta native. Yes, I was excited for the call and excited to get started on this project.&quot;So, what is Tyler Perry really like? Bailey Tippen gave Sportskeeda her first-hand account of working with the acclaimed producer and director.&quot;He has an incredible work ethic and he puts a lot of trust into his cast to work on these characters which I do appreciate. He is also hands on too. When he’s there, he’s extremely present and just able to direct us in the right direction which I do appreciate. So yeah, love working with Tyler Perry,&quot; Tippen said.Bailey Tippen is just getting started. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for news as we follow her budding career.