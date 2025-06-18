Ransom Canyon star Andrew Liner almost didn't get the part (Exclusive)

Netflix's Ransom Canyon boasts an ensemble cast with veterans such as Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. Rising star Andrew Liner, who plays Reid Collins, is also an integral part of the series.

While it is impossible to imagine Ransom Canyon without Reid Collins, Liner was rejected in his first audition. His mother, however, never lost faith.

"But my mom she saw the tape and she was like – you’re gonna get it. You’re gonna get it. I think moms, they are just wicked like that," Liner said.

Soon enough, Netflix got back in touch with Liner and called him for a chemistry read with fellow cast member Garrett Wareing. Together, Wareing, Liner, and Lizzy Greene are the heart and soul of Ransom Canyon as we know it now. Their love triangle drives several dramatic moments.

"Then, a week later after they told me I didn’t get it, they go- can you do a chemistry read, tomorrow with Garrett. Here’s a three page monologue. And I was like yeah sure," Liner added.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Liner revealed what made Netflix choose him for the part of Reid Collins in Ransom Canyon.

"So Garrett and I hopped on and we do a little chemistry read and 5 minutes after that, I was a creative choice and then, Netflix wanted to see me again. They thought I looked too old or too big maybe. I don’t know. Then I sent in another tape. The rest is history. I booked the part," he said.

The Ransom Canyon star has a highly competitive streak

While Andrew Liner may be a celebrated name on set currently, his competitive streak was born on the tennis court. He explained:

"I played college tennis and I grew up playing tennis. In tennis, you lose a lot more than you win. Just like in acting. So, both are very similar to me. And everything that I’ve learned in tennis I’ve got to apply in acting. Whether it’s practicing patience or learning how to lose gracefully or learning how to take from your losses."

He may have bagged a dream role in Ransom Canyon, but it was a role that he didn't get that set him on this path.

"Honestly, it was a competition thing. I am a very competitive person. I grew up in a very competitive family. I didn’t get a role in 7th grade that I secretly wanted and then, I got really competitive and I started working my tail off and I got the lead next year," he said.

Even being a part of a hit series like Ransom Canyon isn't enough for young Andrew Liner. He is not a person who sits on his laurels and is always chasing his next North Star.

"And that is something that I hold with very high regard. And on top of it as well, it’s just I wanna be great at this. I wanna learn. I wanna get better and better and better. I wanna be able to affect people when they watch my performances," he added.

For more exclusive interviews, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

