“It was a joy”- Peter Krause addresses his exit from 9-1-1 with heartfelt letter

Peter Krause’s time as Captain Bobby Nash came to an end during 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15, titled Lab Rats, which aired on April 17, 2025. In the episode, Station 118 responds to a biohazard emergency at a biotech facility. A deadly hemorrhagic virus had been released by a rogue scientist named Moira, who intended to use it as leverage in a blackmail scheme.

Chimney is infected, and with only one antiviral dose available, the team fights through government lockdowns to recover the vial. Athena eventually delivers it to Chimney just in time, but the relief doesn’t last.

As the crew begins to believe the crisis is over, Bobby reveals that his own protective suit had been compromised during the rescue. He never spoke up because he knew Chimney would refuse the antiviral if he were aware Bobby needed it too. Bobby chooses to stay quiet and lets his team survive instead. He says goodbye to Buck and Athena, then quietly dies from the virus.

Following the episode’s release, Peter Krause shared a letter addressing his departure from the show. In it, he thanked the creators, the cast, the crew, and the audience for the experience, as per the Hollywood Reporter (published April 17). Talking about his character's growth throughout the seasons, he said:

"We also had plenty of fun along the way. It was a joy.”

Peter Krause breaks silence on 9-1-1 exit with candid letter to fans and crew

Peter Krause exits 9-1-1 (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Peter Krause released a detailed statement following his final appearance as Captain Bobby Nash in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15. He began by thanking the executive team behind the show: Dana Walden, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear.

Krause acknowledged the trust they placed in him to lead the series as a complex character across nearly a decade of storytelling.

"It has been my honor to portray Captain Bobby Nash," he said.

Krause referenced the show’s timeline, noting that since October 2017, Bobby’s character had explored themes like grief, guilt, anger, addiction, faith, and forgiveness. He emphasized how Bobby’s path included healing through both his new family at Station 118 and his relationship with Athena Grant.

He mentioned that Bobby’s journey in 9-1-1 tackled personal redemption while being surrounded by acceptance and responsibility. According to Krause, this emotional and spiritual arc was intentional and meaningful.

He then gave credit to the show’s technical adviser, Chief Mike Bowman, and thanked real firefighters who helped him bring a sense of realism to the role. Krause said those contributions added dignity to his performance within the larger world of emergency response fiction.

He also said the feedback and encouragement from those real-life professionals had “meant the world” to him. Krause acknowledged that fans were upset by the character’s death and added,

"I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss. That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show."

He stated that the story choice was grounded in the idea of sacrifice.

"Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them," he added.

Further explaining that Bobby’s final decision represented the type of selflessness first responders face every day, and that the show aimed to honor them through this arc.

He thanked the show’s crew for their dedication, calling them second to none. He mentioned the long hours, difficult stunts, and demanding shoot schedules. Krause also acknowledged all writers, guest stars, and the cast at the call center, including Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Peter Krause exits 9-1-1 (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

He gave special thanks to Angela Bassett, who played his on-screen wife. He wrote that he would miss “her strength and her sweetness” and reflected on their scenes holding hands.

Krause concluded his letter by addressing the rest of the 118 cast and encouraging them to “stay unruly, but be professional.”

He ended the statement with, “This has been one wild adventure. I thank you all, with all my heart.”

Watch 9-1-1 on ABC.

