"It was at this moment she knew": X erupts with Alicent finding out the truth in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 premiered on June 30, 2024, bringing fans very close to the war, but just not there yet. However, this episode was a perfect prelude to an impending war, which will possibly kick off in the next episode. The teaser for the fourth episode, which airs on July 7, 2024, also hints at the same.

This episode of House of the Dragon, however, featured the very last attempt at averting the war, which also doubled up as Alicent Hightower's (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra Targaryen's (played by Emma D'Arcy) long-awaited reunion.

However, the efforts to avert the war, which included an explanation about Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, did not exactly lead where the eldest daughter of Viserys would have liked. Rather, instead of understanding that Alicent's father had put her on the wrong path, she denied the mistake and went forward with the war efforts.

Trending

The reaction of fans in this scene was exceptionally hilarious, as they could not believe how stupid Alicent seemed when she found out that Viserys probably never wanted her son to be the king.

Twitter user @_chongyy summed this up, saying:

"It was at this moment she knew ALICENT was a DUMB B**CH."

fan reacts to Rhaenyra and Alicent's meeting (Image via X)

Other fans also echoed similar emotions.

"That's the exact expression I had when I saw Alicent acting foolish in that scene."- another user wrote.

"Lol why would she even think visery's would suddenly chose aegon over rhaenyra on his death bed, when has been defending rhaenyra's claim for the past 20 years consistently. It doesn't even make sense, she just heard what she wanted."- another user added.

"How was Alicent supposed to know about a prophecy that only the monarchs and their heirs knew about?"- another user reasoned from the other end.

"Viserys from heaven😂😂😂...I should have kept my mouth shut Bi***…”- another user humrously added.

This genuinely created one of the funniest moments in House of the Dragon so far.

What was Alicent and Rhaenyra's conversation all about in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?

Expand Tweet

The third episode of House of the Dragon saw Rhaenyra sneaking into King's Landing to meet Alicent in disguise. She found Alicent in the Sept and caught her off-guard. The two talked, and Rhaenyra told her about her birthright as the rightful queen.

In the conversation, Alicent also brought up Viseys' (Paddy Considine) last words, where he spoke about the prophecy and Aegon the Conqueror. Rhaenyra clarified that this was about the prophecy, and the Aegon Viserys talked about was not Aegon II (Tom Glynn Carney) but Aegon the Conquerer.

However, Alicent did not believe her and walked off, fending off the efforts to prevent the war.

This episode also confirmed that the war is imminent and no one from either side will try to stop it.

The upcoming episode of House of the Dragon, which is set to premiere on July 7, 2024, might feature the first war between the two sides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback