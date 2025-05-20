“Jaeyi in another life” — Fans react as Lee Hye-ri reportedly lands dentist role in ‘Chair Time,’ replacing Park Shin-hye 

On May 20, 2025, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Lee Hye-ri has been cast as the lead in a new drama titled Chair Time. The series tells the story of a high-ranking consultant in the dental field whose once-steady life begins to spiral.

Ad

After hitting a rough patch, she crosses paths with a peculiar dentist, and the two start to impact each other’s lives in unexpected ways. In this project, Lee Hye-ri takes on the role of Lee In-young. She is a sharp-minded dental specialist known for turning around failing clinics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Once a respected name in her field, she finds herself adrift after personal and professional struggles. Her meeting with Jo Ji-soo, a shy dentist grappling with his own challenges, signifies the beginning of a subtle transformation.

Supporters are excited to watch the 30-year-old actress portray a healthcare worker for the very first time. The role was previously offered to Park Shin-hye, who was rumored to be considering it at the time.

Ad

Admirers are excited that the actress is portraying a doctor, connecting it to her past role as Yoo Jae-yi in Friendly Rivalry. They’re playfully referring to it as an “alternate universe” where Jae-yi becomes a real doctor, showing their love for the character and support for Lee Hye-ri's new role.

A fan comment on Lee Hye-ri's casting in Chair Time (Image via X/@tokyersen)

"DOCTOR HYERI 😍 im taking this as alternate universe jaeyi crumbs," a netizen said

Ad

"Jaeyi doctor in dreams to real doctor in other Universe. Congratulations, Lee Hyeri for landing a Dr Role 🎉🥳," a person shared

"As a medical professional?? jaeyi lives on, one way or another 🥰," another fan added," another fan added.

The plot traces how Lee In-young and Jo Ji-soo, both at low points, gradually connect. As they navigate their struggles, they form a deeper bond (in career and in heart) while confronting the truths they’ve long overlooked. Details about the broadcast schedule and supporting cast for Chair Time are still being finalized.

Ad

"Omg omg omgggg Hyerii playingggg a reall doctor this time 😭😭😭🔥🔥👏🏻👏🏻 yasssssssss," a fan remarked.

"HYERI AS A DENTAL HYGIENIST IM SO F**KING READY," a user mentioned.

"A good news for a bad and tired morning to me. Ahhh hyeri in medical field," a viewer noted.

Lee Hye-ri set to begin inaugural solo fan event series in Asia

Ad

Lee Hye-ri of Girls’ Day is preparing to begin her first-ever individual fan event tour, Step Into HYERI’s STUDIO. It kicks off on June 7, 2025, at ECC Samsung Hall in Seoul. The journey will take her through major cities across Asia throughout June, July, and August.

The first leg includes performances at Zepp Namba in Osaka on June 12, Zepp Haneda in Tokyo on June 14, Broadway Theater in Macau on June 22, the International Convention Center in Taipei on July 5, and AsiaWorld-Expo Runway 11 in Hong Kong on July 19.

Ad

On May 7, new dates were announced, adding Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Du Gymnasium on July 12, Manila’s New Frontier Theater on July 26, Union Hall in Bangkok on August 2, Kasablanka Hall in Jakarta on August 9, and Zepp Kuala Lumpur on August 17.

Chair Time adds to Hye-ri’s list of screen works. Her previous work includes series like Reply 1988, Miss Lee, and My Roommate Is a Gumiho. In 2024, she starred in Victory, portraying a regional cheerleader. That role earned her a Best New Actress nomination at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. Earlier this year, she took on the role of a top-ranking student in Friendly Rivalry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More