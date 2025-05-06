“Choi Taek x Deoksun reuniteeeeed” — Fans nostalgic as ‘Reply 1988’ stars Lee Hye-ri & Park Bo-gum share sweet Baeksang photo booth moment

On May 6, 2025, actress Lee Hye-ri shared a photo dump from the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards on Instagram, featuring a sweet reunion with Park Bo-gum. The actress appeared in a white gown, while Park opted for a black suit.

Ad

The photos, posted a day later, included fun moments from the event, most notably a four-cut booth shot where Park Bo-gum made a heart next to Hye-ri's face.

Ad

Trending

In her caption, Lee thanked fans for their support and the nomination and promised to keep growing as an actress. She also extended heartfelt Children's Day greetings to her fans. Years after starring together in the 2015 hit Reply 1988, their mini-reunion had fans overflowing with nostalgia.

"Choi Taek x Deoksun reuniteeeeed🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶," an X user commented.

A fan comment on Lee Hye-ri and Park Bo-gum's reunion (Image via X/@aiaharcephile)

Park Bo-gum served as one of the formal hosts for the evening. Lee Hye-ri, on the other hand, showed up as a contender for New Actress in Film for Victory.

Ad

"OMG, Deoksun and Taek in 2025!!! Hyeri and Park Bo Gum, together again!!! My Reply 1988 heart is overflowing.🤍 Some bonds truly stand the test of time. Team Taek for life!!!,” a fan remarked.

"The TaekSun wedding pics we've never got :')," a user mentioned.

"Nothing brings me more joy than seeing the reply folks tgt," a person shared.

Ad

Several viewers are requesting a new project featuring the two actors together.

"This much chemistry and none of the producers want to take advantage of it??!!," a netizen said.

"Remember when hyeri had a cameo in record of youth and we all cried can they do that again," a viewer noted.

"I need a new drama from them 🥹 god of kdrama, help me 😭," another fan added.

Ad

Lee Hye-ri and Park Bo-gum snubbed at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

Lee Hye-ri and Park Bo-gum, both nominees at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, walked away without wins after the May 5 ceremony at Gangnam's Coex Hall. Lee received a nod in the New Actress (Film) category for Victory, where she took on the role of a spirited student juggling cheerleading and hip-hop, drawing acclaim for her fluent Gyeongsang accent.

Ad

She also received attention for her layered performance as Yoo Jae-yi in Friendly Rivalry, which portrays deep emotional complexity. Park Bo-gum, who was nominated for Best Actor for When Life Gives You Tangerines, also did not take home an award. His portrayal of Yang Gwan-sik was lauded for its genuine intensity and emotive nuance.

The drama, co-starring IU, resonated widely for its tender portrayal of youth, generational struggles, and life's quiet heartbreaks, earning love across Korea and beyond.

Ad

Ad

Though both were strong contenders, Lee Hye-ri and Park Bo-gum were ultimately bested by others in their categories, leaving fans disappointed.

Lee Hye-ri is gearing up for her first solo fan event, the 2025 HYERI FANMEETING TOUR: Welcome to HYERI's STUDIO, kicking off June 7. She'll greet supporters across six cities, including Osaka, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum plays Olympic champ Yoon Dong-joo in Good Boy, an upcoming JTBC series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More