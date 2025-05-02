5 best Lee Hye-ri dramas to watch if you liked her in Friendly Rivalry 

Lee Hye-ri, aka Hyeri, recently appeared as the leading female protagonist in the psychological and mystery Korean drama Friendly Rivalry. The series was adapted from Friendly Competition, authored by Song Chae-yoon.

Ad

It featured an ensemble cast, including Chung Su-bin, Kang Hye-won, Oh Woo-ri, Choi Young-jae, and Kim Tae-hoon. The drama series was helmed by director Kim Tae-hui and penned by screenwriter Min Ye-ji.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the series reads:

"A gripping teen mystery thriller that centers on the intense bond between teenage girls as they navigate a brutal survival competition even more challenging than the entrance exam."

Ad

Trending

The female actress received praise from the audience for her versatile acting in the latest series. Below is a list of five other K-dramas featuring Lee Hye-ri that fans can check out, including Entertainer, May I Help You?, and more.

Reply 1988, Entertainer, Two Cops, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Lee Hye-ri in Friendly Rivalry

1) Reply 1988

Ad

Reply 1988 cast (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Viki, iQIYI, Tubi, and Prime Video.

Ad

Cast: Lee Hye-ri, Go Kyung-pyo, Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Bo-gum, Lee Dong-hwi, and others.

The slice-of-life and romance K-drama Reply 1988 followed the story of five childhood friends who grew up in the same neighborhood, Ssangmundong, Seoul. They faced numerous challenges during their teen years and crossed the hurdles facing them head-on.

Lee Hye-ri played the character of the middle child, Sung Deok-sun, in the series. She was the only girl in the group of five friends and remained at the bottom level academically.

Ad

2) Entertainer

Featuring Entertainer Cast (Image via Rakuten Viki Website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, SBS World, and Kocowa.

Ad

Cast: Ji Sung, Lee Hye-ri, Kang Min-hyuk, Chae Jung-an.

The romance and comedy drama Entertainer featured the story of a successful manager, Shin Suk-ho, who worked for a prestigious agency KTOP Entertainment. He decides to leave the company and establish his label, Mango Entertainment. However, the situation turns against him, and he faces many hardships. Shin Suk-ho loses everything and is sent to the prison.

Following the release from prison, he tries to build his life again. He then decides to form a group Entertainer Band with Ha-neul and Jung Geu-rin. In the series, the female actress played the role of Geu-rin, the elder sister of Jo Ha-neul.

Ad

3) Two Cops

Featuring Two Cops (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, and Kocowa.

Ad

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Hye-ri, Im Se-mi, and others.

The crime and thriller K-drama Two Cops features the story of a detective, Cha Dong-tak, whose body gets possessed by a con artist Gong Soo-chang. The duo has to cooperate to survive the ordeals of life. Subsequently, they decide to join forces to stay alive.

Lee Hye-ri played the role of a determined rookie reporter, Song Ji-an, in the series, who wanted to clear her late father's name.

Ad

4) May I Help You?

Featuring May I Help You Cast (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV and Prime Video.

Ad

Cast: Lee Hye-ri, Lee Jun-young, Song Deok-ho, and others.

The fantasy romance Korean drama May I Help You? follows the story of a funeral director, Baek Dong-joo, who has the special ability to bring dead people back to life by touching them.

Initially, when she discovered her new power, she was afraid and ran away from the job. However, she returns to the post after a year to break the curse, having to complete the wishes of 21 spirits to be freed from the cycle.

Ad

The female actress played the character of a funeral director, Baek Dong-ju, who sacrificed everything to complete the last wishes of the deceased.

5) My Roommate is a Gumiho

My Roommate is a Gumiho cast (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, TVING, and Prime Video.

Ad

Cast: Jang Ki-yong, Lee Hye-ri, Kang Han-na, Kim Do-wan, Bae In-hyuk.

My Roommate is a Gumiho featured the story of a nine-tailed fox, aka Gumiho, who lived for over a 100 years and became a human being. He had fox beads, which made him a man. However, it was transferred to a female college student during an unexpected accident. Subsequently, they decided to live under the same roof to solve the problem.

Ad

Lee Hye-ri played the role of an ordinary college student who fell in love with a Gumiho.

Friendly Rivalry is available to stream on Abema TV, Rakuten Viki, TVING, and Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More