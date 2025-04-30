5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Potato Lab

The comedy-romance K-drama Potato Lab aired from March 1 to April 6, 2025, featuring a star-studded cast including Lee Sun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Lee Hak-joo, Kim Ga-eun, Shin Hyun-seung, and others. The show was helmed by director Kang II-soo and penned by screenwriter Kim Ho-soo. According to AsianWiki, the synopsis for the series reads:
"Kim Mi-kyung (Lee Sun-bin) is a researcher at the Potato Research Institute in a mountain valley. She has been working at the institute for 12 years and she is serious about her work. Her life is simple, but things change after So Baek-ho (Kang Tae-oh) appears at the Potato Research Institute."
It continues:
"So Baek-ho has a good-looking appearance with a bright smile, but he can be a cold-blooded capitalist. Kim Mi-kyung and So Baek-ho don’t get along, and they have conflicts on pretty much everything."
As the K-drama has concluded, viewers can binge-watch the five series mentioned below, similar to Potato Lab.
Brewing Love, Once Upon a Small Town, and more K-dramas to watch if you liked Potato Lab
1) Brewing Love
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Cast: Kim Se-jeong, Lee Jong-won, Shin Do-hyun, Baek Sung-chul, Baek Hyeon-ju, Park Jee-a
The romance and business K-drama Brewing Love follows the story of a former special forces member, Chae Yong-ju, who is devoted to her work of selling liquor. However, her company's branch is on the verge of shutting down.
In order to prevent the collapse of the business, she takes on the mission of promoting and selling new beer by brewmaster Yun Min-ju. Min-ju leads a quiet life in a rural area, however, his life starts changing after Yong-ju makes an entrance.
2) Once Upon a Small Town
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Joy, Choo Young-woo, Baek Sung-chul, Jung Suk-yong
The K-drama Once Upon a Small Town depicts the story of a veterinarian, Han Ji-yul, who receives a sudden call from his grandfather to come to their village. Upon reaching their hometown, he discovers that his grandfather went on a tour in Europe.
He then reads a note, wherein he is assigned the work to look after his elder's animal clinic for half a year. Further, as he tries to adjust, he is helped by police officer Ahn Ja-young with the daily activities of village life.
3) Business Proposal
Where to watch: Netflix and Wavve
Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-gue, Seol In-ah, Lee Deok-hwa
The romance-comedy K-drama depicts the story of a hardworking and ordinary office worker, Shin Ha-ri, who goes on a blind date in place of her friend. She is advised by her friend to make sure that the potential partner runs away from her, so Ha-ri pretends to be a bad person. However, things go south when the man turns out to be her company's CEO, who then makes a proposal to her.
4) The Good Bad Mother
Where to watch: Netflix and TVING
Cast: Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo In-soo
The slice-of-life romance K-drama The Good Bad Mother follows the story of a single mother and pig farmer, Young-soon, who has raised her son Kang-ho all by herself. Despite her silent love, Kang-ho is hostile to his mother, and when he eventually becomes a prosecutor, he maintains a certain distance from her.
While leaving his hometown once, he gets into an accident and subsequently starts anew with his family. Kang-ho is helped by his childhood friend Mi-joo and his mother to recover his memories.
5) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Where to watch: Netflix and TVING
Cast: Shin Min-ah, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi, Gong Min-jeung
The romance and slice-of-life K-drama centers shows the story of a dentist, Yoon Hye-jin, who escapes the busy life of the city and comes to a seaside village, Gongjin, after a conflict. At the new place, she encounters all-rounder Hong Do-sik, and despite having personality differences, the two fall in love with each other.
Potato Lab is available to stream on TVING and Netflix.