Jim Acosta warns people to "don't give into the lies" in farewell message as he leaves CNN

CNN anchor Jim Acosta has officially signed off from the network after 18 years, rejecting an offer to move his program to a late-night time slot. On January 28, 2025, Acosta announced his departure during his morning broadcast and shared a farewell message on social media. He stated:

"Don't give into the lies. Don't give into the fear. Hold onto the truth and hope."

The journalist, known for his contentious exchanges with former President Donald Trump, did not directly reference Trump in his farewell, but the implication was evident. His decision to leave follows CNN's recent programming shake-up, which saw Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown taking over his 10 a.m. slot.

The network had proposed shifting Acosta to midnight Eastern Time with a simulcast on CNN International from Los Angeles, but he declined the offer, as reported by AP News on January 28.

Trending

Jim Acosta's legacy of press confrontation and Trump's reaction

Expand Tweet

Shortly before Jim Acosta's announcement, Trump took to Truth Social to mock the anchor's departure. He called him a "major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up," as reported by Politico on January 28.

The strained relationship between the two dates back to Trump's first term, when the White House briefly suspended Acosta's press credentials in 2018 following a heated exchange, as reported by People.

CNN confirmed Acosta's exit in a statement, acknowledging his "long, distinguished nearly 20-year career" and commending his dedication to journalistic freedoms. The network wished him well in his future endeavors but maintained that the decision to move his time slot was unrelated to politics, as reported by People on January 28.

During his farewell episode, Jim Acosta reflected on a pivotal moment of his career, when he reported on former President Barack Obama's 2016 visit to Cuba before asking Raúl Castro about political detainees.

"As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home the lesson that it is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant," Acosta said. "I have always believed it's the job of the press to hold power to account. I've always tried to do that at CNN and plan to go on doing it in the future."

Jim Acosta established himself as a highly controversial figure due to his assertive journalistic approach during Trump's government. His confrontational questioning of officials earned him both conservative criticism and acclaim for his advocacy of press freedom.

His departure from CNN reportedly stemmed from his differences with executives about changing his broadcasting slot. As per The New York Times, Acosta viewed the schedule change as an alleged attempt to sideline journalists who frequently challenged President Trump.

His concerns coincided with CNN's broader restructuring efforts, which included staff layoffs and a focus on digital content expansion.

Acosta's departure aligns with CNN's ongoing transformation under new leadership, emphasizing a shift towards streaming services and digital platforms. The network's restructuring also affected other prominent anchors, leading to speculation about the motivations behind these decisions, as stated by the NY Post on January 23.

While Jim Acosta has not disclosed his next career move, he hinted that he would share more details soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback