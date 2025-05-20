Journalist claims Wendy Williams was moved to a "more restrictive ward" after she got drunk at the care facility's rooftop bar on her birthday

TV personality Wendy Williams didn't always reside on a secured floor of her assisted living facility in NYC. In a new documentary, TRAPPED: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams?, which premiered on Monday, May 19, on the ID Channel, investigative journalist Diane Dimond claimed Williams was moved after getting drunk at the facility's rooftop bar.

According to Dimond, Wendy initially lived on the third floor and had access to the hallways and elevators. On her birthday, she decided to "get in the elevator and see where she could go." Per the journalist, it led her to the rooftop bar, where Williams ordered a drink to celebrate.

"And then another one, and another. Who knows how many, but she will admit to you that she got drunk, she had a relapse. Her treatment is to be sent to a much more restrictive ward." Diane explained.

The former talk show host has been under the care of a court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, since 2022 due to her health issues. In February, it was announced that Williams had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and subsequently moved to an undisclosed care facility.

However, in recent months, Williams has challenged the narrative surrounding her cognitive disability and the need for a conservatorship.

"I am easily going on with my life, alcohol-free" — Wendy Williams about sobriety, as the documentary speculates if her dementia was induced by alcohol

In the documentary TRAPPED, journalist Diane Dimond explained that the aforementioned "restrictive ward" was located on the fifth floor, a.k.a. the "memory care unit." She noted that Wendy Williams was locked in a room with a television and a bathroom "24/7," adding:

"She has a room with a bathroom and a television, and she is locked into that floor 24/7 unless the guardian gives her permission to go out once in a while."

Diane's revelation mirrors a statement an employee of the assisted living facility gave to TMZ last week. Citing a worker "who has had numerous interactions with Wendy from the time she arrived," the outlet reported that the former talk show host was moved to the "memory unit" not due to her medical condition, but because she had gotten drunk at the rooftop bar.

According to TMZ, supervisors at the facility were "furious" when they found out that the restaurant served Wendy Williams alcohol. This incident prompted her transfer to the fifth floor. At the time, however, a room was not yet available, so they kept her on the third floor with employees stationed outside her room (to prevent her from wandering). Per the employee, they even told Wendy Williams that the restaurant was undergoing renovations and not operating.

Elsewhere in the documentary, brain disorder specialist Dr. Daniel Amen suggested that Williams' cognitive decline could have been due to alcohol. He noted:

"Alcohol is one of the main causes of cognitive decline and dementia. In fact, I believe that alcoholic dementia is the second most common cause," he stated.

During a March 2025 interview on The View, Wendy Williams admitted to "celebrat(ing)" her birthday in July (2024) but noted that she has been sober since. She added:

"(My) relationship (with substances) is fine and is wonderful. I've had my devices and I have to tell you something. I am easily going on with my life, alcohol-free."

In a separate documentary, TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy (February 2025), the TV personality revealed that she had been outside in fresh air just two days out of the past month. Both times she had dentist appointments.

Williams also told TMZ that no one could visit her or call her, noting that she didn't have access to the internet.

It is worth noting that since Wendy Williams began questioning her conservatorship earlier this year, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, requested she receive a "new medical evaluation" (February 2025). In the filing, Morrissey noted that it should be done by "qualified experts," not "tabloid speculation."

In March, Williams was taken to a hospital upon the request of her healthcare advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso. At the time, she was given a psych examination, which she passed.

A month later, Morrissey alleged that Wendy Williams refused to undergo further court-directed medical testing (MRI brain scan and neuropsychological assessment) that had been scheduled for her. Williams, for her part, refuted the claims, telling People magazine she didn't know anything about that.

